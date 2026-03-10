Brentford's Igor Thiago, right, seen here next to Kevin Schade, is wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea are stepping up their search for a new centre-forward ahead of next season, and TEAMtalk can confirm the Blues have developed a strong interest in Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Brazilian is firmly on Chelsea’s radar as the club assesses its options for a new No.9 this summer.

Chelsea’s interest is not new. We understand that the club – under the ownership structure led by BlueCo – have tracked Thiago since his time in Belgium with Club Brugge. In fact, he was discussed internally in 2024 before eventually moving to Brentford.

Since then, the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top strikers and has netted 18 times in the competition so far this season, putting him second to Erling Haaland and with a record of a strike every 137 minutes of action, thus far.

Thiago signed a new long-term contract with Brentford earlier this year after enjoying an impressive first full campaign in the Premier League. His progress has been particularly notable given that he suffered a serious knee injury shortly after arriving from Club Brugge in 2024.

Despite that setback, the Brazilian has quickly become a key figure at Brentford. Club sources rate him extremely highly, and internally he is viewed as potentially the best striker the Bees have ever had, as well as one of their most successful signings.

There is also a belief behind the scenes that he has the attributes to develop into a world-class forward.

Chelsea are far from alone in their admiration. As we previously revealed, both Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also carried out extensive background work on Thiago. The pair view him as a possible long-term successor to their current superstar No.9s, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane respectively.

Chelsea have maintained a watching brief for some time, but recent developments in their striker search have seen their scouting department increase their focus on the Brentford man.

One player high on the club’s shortlist had been Samu Aghehowa of FC Porto. However, the Spain international may not play again this year after suffering a serious ACL injury and undergoing surgery late last month, totally ruling out a potential summer move.

Question marks over Strasbourg striker duo

Meanwhile, Strasbourg forward Emmanuel Emegha has suffered a relapse of a thigh problem, further complicating Chelsea’s plans.

We understand the Blues could also look at his teammate Joaquin Panichelli, though there remain internal question marks about whether either Strasbourg striker is ready to become the focal point of a side aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

There is also the situation surrounding Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international is due back at Chelsea following his loan spell with Bayern Munich, but sources say the club have already informed him they are open to selling this summer. Jackson is believed to be keen on a move if regular game time cannot be guaranteed.

With that in mind, Chelsea’s recruitment team are continuing to evaluate who could become their leading striker heading into next season – and Thiago increasingly fits the profile they are seeking.

Brentford would be reluctant to part ways with such a key player. However, as with most players in the club’s model, every asset has a value – meaning the Bees could be forced to listen if a major offer arrives.

