Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso should sign Iliman Ndiaye from Manchester City should the Cityzens get relegated from the Premier League, with the talkSPORT pundit also urging Liverpool and Manchester United to raid the Etihad Stadium.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 by an Independent Commission, as announced on the Premier League’s official website on Tuesday.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City’s legal team, headed by Lord Pannick KC, are already working on an appeal ahead of the October 2 deadline.

If the appeal proves to be unsuccessful, then Man City will face hefty punishment, which could include a big fine, transfer ban, point deduction and even being thrown out of the Premier League.

Former Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor believes that should Man City get relegated from the Premier League, then Chelsea should try to sign Ndiaye.

Ndiaye joined Man City from Everton in the summer of 2026.

Man City paid the Toffees an initial transfer fee of £60million for the Senegal international winger, with a further £5m in bonuses.

Ndiaye is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2031.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals and gave four assists in 74 matches in all competitions for Everton.

So far for Enzo Maresca’s Man City, Ndiaye has made four appearances.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (9:25am, September 28): “I will say Ndiaye, I am saying Chelsea.

“Chelsea could do with (him), couldn’t they?

“Rogers, Palmer, very good.

“Joao Pedro could do with another attacker in there as well.”

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Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool urged to raid Man City

Agbonlahor has also urged Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool to raid Man City for some of their star players, should the Cityzens be thrown into the lower leagues of English football.

The pundit said: “Then I am going Jeremy Doku Arsenal.

“Arsenal need a left-winger.

“They need someone, different options.

“I think that would be a perfect signing for Arsenal.

“Just go in there, Doku. Come on.”

Agbonlahor noted: “Nico O’Reilly – I would say Liverpool.

“They are dying for a left-back.

“Tsimikas is their second choice, Kerkez hasn’t been at their level.

“I think that would be a great move.”

The pundit added: “I am going Semenyo to Liverpool.

“Liverpool, he walks into their side on the left-hand side or right-hand side.

“He is the perfect player for Liverpool.”

The former Villa striker stated: “Donnarumma – I have been watching Lammens.

“Poor at the World Cup, cost Belgium in that game, and I think he has not been great this season.

“Look at the own goal – Lisandro Martinez against Fulham. He has got to be better with that save. I am not convinced in him.

“I will say Donnarumma to Manchester United. Manchester United will go and nick their number one goalkeeper.”

Agbonlahor further said: “Elliot Anderson – Manchester United wanted you, now you go there.

“Manchester United – you wanted Elliot Anderson, go and get him for maybe half the price.”

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