Exclusive: Chelsea ‘in contact’ over deal to sign top Man Utd target with Boehly intent on denying Ratcliffe

Chelsea are set for another busy summer as they try to push the club back to the top of the Premier League and match their fan’s expectations.

The Blues have several players on their shortlist and Mauricio Pochettino is demanding that the club sign some of the best talent available on the market.

Chelsea have a number of positions to fill, including the need for a top number nine to help them turn draws into much-needed wins.

However, they also want to bring in another creative spark to help whoever is upfront to notch as many goals as possible.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is one of the most in-demand and coveted creative players in the Premier League right now and there is serious interest from the world’s greatest sides.

Chelsea are among them and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal they have remained in contact over a deal via co-director of recruitment Joe Shields.

The London side face a major challenge to convince him to return to Stamford Bridge as there is big competition from Manchester United, who are considered the favourites as things stand by TEAMtalk sources.

Crystal Palace to demand big fee for Michael Olise

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd have been in regular contact over a deal for Olise, who has been identified as a key target by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team.

Sources close to the talented 22-year-old have stated they expect him to move this summer as he has ambitions to play at a top club and in the biggest competitions.

Palace have loved having Olise at the club and rewarded him with a new contract at the end of last season.

Despite him signing the new deal in August it was always believed that this was a case of the Eagles securing the value for a transfer in the upcoming window.

The contract also removed the old release clause of £35 million and allows the club to demand a very high fee for their star player.

Sources at the London side have made it clear that Olise’s suitors will have to pay up if they want to secure his services.

The battle for French U-21 international is set to continue but Chelsea can take some confidence in the fact Olise has a good relationship with them and is close to a number of the players in the current squad.

