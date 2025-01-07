Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo should he leave Old Trafford, according to a bombshell report.

The talented 19-year-old has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract as things stand but there is uncertainty over whether he will sign a extension.

Mainoo is a product of Man Utd’s academy and is rated very highly by the club and manager Ruben Amorim. He hasn’t been a consistent starter this season but was superb in Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool last week.

He has chalked up 10 caps for England’s first team, is considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in Europe and Man Utd view him as one of their most important players for the future.

According to Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail, Man Utd have ‘reached a stalemate in contract talks with Mainoo’s representatives, alerting Europe’s top clubs to the fact he could be sold this month or at the end of the season.’

The report claims that ‘Chelsea are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old if he cannot agree new terms at Old Trafford, although there is bound to be competition from their Premier League rivals and big clubs abroad.’

It’s added that Man Utd ‘hope’ a compromise can be reached with Mainoo in the near future to avoid clubs such as Chelsea coming in for him this month.

Mainoo ‘concerned’ over Man Utd direction amid Chelsea interest

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Chelsea have made contact with Mainoo’s representatives to inform them of their interest in the player.

The suggestion is that they are trying to ‘throw a spanner in the works’ and tempt Mainoo to switch to Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd sources, however, are adamant that the club will not allow Mainoo to leave and it is highly unlikely he’ll be going anywhere mid-season.

Man Utd are not panicking despite Chelsea’s confirmed interest in Mainoo and they are not under any pressure to agree terms with him imminently.

The Mail fail to note in their report that Mainoo’s contract includes a one-year extension clause that can be triggered by the club, so he effectively has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal.

Wheeler’s report notes that Mainoo wants a salary that ‘reflect his status as a first-team regular and England international who started in the final of Euro 2024.’

Meanwhile, Man Utd are trying to drive down their wage bill and are open to listening to offers for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro this month, who earn £315,000 and £375,000 per week respectively.

The ‘budget squeeze’ has ‘hampered’ negotiations with Mainoo, per the report, who ‘knows he would be able to command better terms elsewhere.’

The report adds that Mainoo is ‘concerned over the direction of the club and his chances of playing Champions League football, with Ruben Amorim’s side currently in 13th place in the Premier League table.’

