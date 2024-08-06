Chelsea are still looking to strengthen their squad this summer and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal the Blues could sign two new frontmen in the coming weeks.

Enzo Maresca is now in charge at Stamford Bridge after replacing Mauricio Pochettino, and he is intent adding more firepower to his squad ahead of a challenge for the Champions League spots next season.

The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson joined last summer, but Nkunku suffered badly from injuries and Jackson’s form was rather inconsistent. Pochettino was sacked despite qualifying for Europe after a sixth-placed finish, though Chelsea had to settle for a Conference League spot after Manchester United won the FA Cup and qualified for the Europa League.

Marc Guiu has also joined from Barcelona this summer.

But that hasn’t stopped Chelsea from targeting some of Europe’s best players and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that they are keen to sign both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Atletico Madrid’s Sami Omorodion this summer.

Osimhen is heavily linked with an exit from Napoli, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also interested, and the Blues have had bids for Omorodion knocked back already. However, Atletico’s imminent signing of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City and interest in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea has re-opened the door to a deal.

There have been discussions over a loan deal for Osimhen with an obligation to buy and Antonio Conte’s reported desire to be reunited with Romelu Lukaku at Napoli could also ease the situation. Lukaku spent last season at Roma and has no future at Chelsea.

We can confirm that Napoli would only sanction a loan deal for Osimhen if an obligation to buy was included in the deal and their price demands are still very high.

Osimhen has a release clause of roughly £110m in his contract, while Chelsea are expected to pay around £33m to sign Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea want both Osimhen and Omorodion

Maresca has come in as head coach but still says he will have a say on transfers and the shape of his squad.

“To be honest, I do not think there is any manager in the world that is not involved in making decisions,” he said. “How can I accept a player that doesn’t fit the idea of how I want to play and how when the club cannot buy him for different reasons.”

The Italian coach said a striker is not necessarily a priority and Chelsea are keen to strengthen in general.

“No, no. In this moment, we are trying different things in terms of one game we play with the right full-back inside, then the left full-back inside, and the last game we played with the left full-back higher.

“In terms of the number nine, we play with Guiu and Christoph [Nkunku]. In terms of the winger we played with [Tyrique] George, the young guy from the academy. We are trying different things. For sure, the club and me are together, we know what we need before we finish the transfer window.”

Chelsea will kick off their Premier League season against champions Manchester City on August 18.

