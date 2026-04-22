Liam Rosenior is on course to be relieved of his duties and Chelsea’s half-baked next manager plans won’t go down well with the Blues’ faithful.

Rosenior’s tenure at Stamford Bridge is hanging by a thread, with five prominent reporters all insisting a managerial change is not only possible but probable on Wednesday afternoon.

Rosenior’s superfluous approach to man-management and tactical instructions has now been blamed as the primary reason why Chelsea are underperforming.

It’s Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals up next, but there are now serious expectations it won’t be Rosenior who leads the team at Wembley.

Clearly, appointing a ‘project’ manager has not paid dividends with a squad that is the most expensively assembled in world football.

When you spend what Chelsea have, results should be immediate and not a year or two or even three down the road.

Chelsea appear to now be subscribing to that notion, with The Telegraph reporting the Blues want to replace Rosenior with a much more experienced head coach.

Their reporter, Matt Law, stated: “Chelsea are ready to permanently replace Rosenior with a head coach who has experience at the highest level, should the 41-year-old leave his post.”

But while that approach makes perfect sense, Chelsea fans won’t like what The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has reported on BlueCo’s post-Rosenior plans…

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Chelsea caught short with next manager plans

Reporting on X, Delaney declared: “No replacement lined up yet if they do ultimately sack him.”

For a club the size of Chelsea and with the resources they have, it’s unfathomable they don’t have contingency plans in place.

Indeed, it’s not as if Rosenior’s five-game losing streak in the Premier League has taken place over a matter of days. And during that span, the Blues were also decimated both home and away by PSG in the Champions League.

Yet it appears BlueCo have been caught napping and as it stands, they don’t have one specific candidate in mind if Rosenior is relieved of his duties.

That lack of foresight may ultimately spare Rosenior’s job for the time being, though the writing is very much on the wall and it’ll be a miracle if he’s in the dugout next season.

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