Insider confirms ‘interest’ in Chelsea star from Napoli as Antonio Conte plots surprise Blues raid

Raheem Sterling is desperate to leave Chelsea this month as he is set to remain on the sidelines under new manager Liam Rosenior, and Italian giants Napoli could offer him a shock lifeline.

The 31-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Arsenal, has not played for Chelsea since pre-season in the summer of 2024.

He was part of Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad’ last summer – one of several they were keen to offload – and was never considered by former boss Enzo Maresca.

Sterling was left out of the squad in Rosenior’s first match in charge, a 5-1 win over Charlton in the FA Cup, so there seems to be no chance of a Stamford Bridge revival for the winger.

Napoli, under Antonio Conte, have been linked with a move for Sterling, and we asked our transfer insider, Dean Jones, about the situation.

“Noise out of Italy suggests Napoli have some interest in Raheem Sterling, mainly because there is uncertainty about Noa Lang’s future at the club. They are on the lookout for potential replacements if he moves to Turkey,” Jones exclusively told us.

“In the right conditions I can see why it might be a good move. Napoli has proved to be a good platform for Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, so why not Sterling?

“I think the terms of any offer would be interesting and probably decisive.

“If the player is to move abroad then he would be looking for a permanent deal, because of the security of it. He’s open to a new challenge but he also wants it to be right for his young family.

“It will be interesting to see how much Sterling is willing to allow his wages to drop for him to leave Chelsea permanently. That’s going to be a factor. There are still avenues open for him to stay in London and people continue to tell me that Fulham is an option.

“Again, they have proved to be a good club for helping players recapture form. They did a good job with Willian and I think the experience and use of Sterling would be similar to when he came into the club.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sterling tracked by three clubs

Sterling currently earns an eyewatering £325,000 per week with Chelsea, per reports, and that is a key reason why he has found it difficult to find a new club.

If the former England man were to agree to a significant pay cut, it would make a switch to Napoli this month more likely.

As my colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier this week, Fulham and West Ham have also been keeping an eye on Sterling’s situation.

Newcastle, too, have been linked with the Chelsea outcast, but sources say that claims that he could join the Magpies are wide of the mark.

Napoli could be the perfect move for Sterling as he looks to reignite his career, so this is a situation to keep a close eye on.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.