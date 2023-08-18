Insider details Chelsea chances of signing ex-Arsenal target Blues are battling Barcelona for

Fabrizio Romano has reported Chelsea have ‘no chance’ of moving for an ex-Arsenal target, despite reports they had ‘entered the race’ to sign him.

The Blues have had another eventful transfer window. That seems to be case every window under Todd Boehly, who splashed north of £500million in the two last season.

That figure is slightly more conservative this summer, hovering above £300million. Of course, there’s still the winter to bring the figure up, but Chelsea have admittedly sold over £200million worth of assets to balance things out in the current window.

They’ve improved the midfield, the centre of defence and the attacking areas.

One position they haven’t looked at is right-back. After Cesar Azpilicueta left, two senior right-backs remained at the club, though one of which, Reece James, is rather injury prone, and has already picked up a knock.

As such, Malo Gusto is likely to play on the right-hand side of the defence for the few weeks until the Blues skipper is fit enough to return.

ESPN reports Chelsea have now decided to look to the market for a right-back, and have landed on Real Valladolid youngster Fresneda.

He was a target of Arsenal’s previously, but Charles Watts told TEAMtalk the Gunners opted for Jurrien Timber, due to the fact he is older and has “established himself,” where the 18-year-old hasn’t had the chance to yet.

Fresneda waiting on Barcelona decision

Fresneda has also been heavily linked with Barcelona. They took the lead after Arsenal dropped out, though it’s said the La Liga giants would also prefer a ‘more experienced alternative’ such as Joao Cancelo.

Transfer insider Romano has suggested a move for the Man City man has legs.

ESPN states Chelsea are in limbo, as Fresneda is ‘waiting to see if Barcelona decide to move for him before taking a decision on his future’.

It is suggested, however, that he ‘will opt to move elsewhere if Barca fail to act’.

That could well put the Blues in the box seat.

Romano dismisses Chelsea interest

However, their reported interested has been shut down by Romano. The transfer insider does state that Fresneda is ‘one to watch’ and there are ‘multiple clubs’ keen on signing him.

However, Chelsea are not one of them. Romano reports there is ‘no interest’ from the Blues and that they have ‘no chance to move for Fresneda’.

He adds that there have been ‘no talks’ regarding a move to Chelsea for the right-back.

It remains to be seen if they’ll pursue a right-back at all. While they’d be happy with James and Gusto as their two options, the former sat out for a lot of last season, so it may be wise to have more cover.

In any case, one of the other sides with an interest in Fresneda seemingly has a better chance of snaring him.

