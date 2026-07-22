Insider reveals what Chelsea told Palmer after Rogers signed as Man Utd transfer truths unearthed – Exclusive

Chelsea have made it clear to Cole Palmer that he remains one of the cornerstones of Xabi Alonso’s long-term project, with TEAMtalk understanding the club believe the arrival of Morgan Rogers only strengthens the England star’s commitment to Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palmer is viewed as untouchable by Chelsea’s hierarchy, despite speculation over his future following a frustrating campaign that saw him miss out on Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

Palmer endured a difficult end to last season and became increasingly frustrated as Chelsea struggled to meet expectations.

However, TEAMtalk understands there has never been any doubt within the club over his importance.

Chelsea have continued to reassure Palmer throughout the summer that he is central to Alonso’s plans, with the Spaniard personally identifying the 23-year-old as one of the players around whom he wants to build his new-look side.

The club’s backing has been reinforced in recent weeks by their record-breaking move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

TEAMtalk understands Alonso has made it clear internally that pairing Palmer with Rogers is one of the defining elements of his tactical vision for Chelsea going forward.

Sources say Palmer has fully appreciated the support shown to him by both the club and Alonso, while the signing of Rogers has further convinced him that Chelsea is the right place to continue his development.

Interest from elsewhere has never completely disappeared.

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Truth on Cole Palmer to Man Utd

A return to the North West – particularly to Manchester United, the club Palmer supported as a boy – has regularly been discussed behind the scenes, but Chelsea have remained relaxed about the situation and have never feared losing their star man.

Instead, they have doubled down on their commitment by bringing in one of Palmer’s closest friends in football.

TEAMtalk understands Palmer played a small but significant role in Rogers’ decision to choose Chelsea over Arsenal, with the pair in regular contact throughout the transfer process.

The friendship stretches back to their days together in Manchester City’s academy, where they were brought together by Joe Shields – now Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment – who has once again reunited the duo in west London.

Following the completion of his move, Rogers admitted Palmer had barely stopped contacting him.

“He was non-stop ringing my phone and texting me,” Rogers said after completing his record breaking move. “He’s so happy, he’s never text me so much in his life.

“It’s probably the most special thing to play with one of your best friends.”

TEAMtalk understands Alonso also stressed the importance of that relationship during talks with Rogers, outlining how he believes the pair can become the creative heartbeat of Chelsea’s attack for years to come.

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