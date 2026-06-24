Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of highly-rated defender Jacobo Ramon, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Real Madrid youngster’s future is set to be decided in the coming days during crucial talks between the Spanish giants and Como.

The Blues are among a number of clubs closely monitoring the situation, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have made it clear they are ready to move if Ramon becomes available.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season with Como following his arrival from Real Madrid last summer and played a major role in the Italian club’s remarkable campaign under Cesc Fabregas, which culminated in qualification for the Champions League.

Ramon made 32 Serie A appearances for Como this season, notching two goals and, more significantly, helped his side to keep 14 clean sheets with his impressive defensive displays.

The centre-back’s move to Italy initially looked like a bargain.

Como paid less than €3million (£2.6m / $3.4m) for the defender, but the deal contained a series of clauses heavily favouring Real Madrid.

These included a 50 per cent sell-on clause and, crucially, a buy-back option that remains significantly below the player’s current market value. As a result, Real have maintained substantial control over the player’s future despite his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu. That future is now under review.

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Chelsea on alert they await Real Madrid’s Ramon decision

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have spent much of the summer assessing whether to bring Ramon back to the club, with the Spaniard viewed internally as one of the standout success stories from their recent loan and development strategy.

His situation has been discussed alongside that of fellow Como star Nico Paz, who has also been the subject of intense deliberation inside the Bernabeu.

However, the landscape at Real has shifted considerably in recent weeks following the return of Jose Mourinho – who has wasted little time in bolstering their defence with the signings of Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and probably more telling for Ramon – Ibrahim Konate on a huge contract.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Real’s thinking regarding Paz has changed significantly under Mourinho, with the Argentine no longer viewed as a guaranteed part of the Portuguese coach’s plans – given their recent additions.

Now attention is turning towards Ramon.

Sources have confirmed that Real and Como are due to meet this week to discuss the futures of both players and TEAMtalk can reveal that Ramon’s situation will be a major part of those discussions.

Chelsea are waiting eagerly for the outcome.

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Chelsea to learn Ramon’s fate this week

We understand Chelsea have been informed they will receive clarity on Ramon’s future later this week and have positioned themselves strongly should Real decide against reintegrating him into Mourinho’s squad.

The West London side continue to assess defensive reinforcements and Ramon is viewed as an attractive option due to both his age profile and long-term potential.

As TEAMtalk revealed this week, Chelsea are already making progress on one defensive addition as they close in on finalising a deal for Atalanta wing-back Marco Palestra.

However, sources insist that move would have no bearing on their pursuit of Ramon, with the two players viewed as very different profiles capable of strengthening separate areas of Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Indeed, sources suggest the player himself would be open to the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge if the opportunity presents itself.

Chelsea’s interest comes amid a wider search for defensive additions.

TEAMtalk understands Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix, Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez have all been discussed internally as potential targets.

However, Ramon represents a different type of opportunity.

At just 20, he is regarded as a player whose best years are still ahead of him and one who could develop into a cornerstone of Chelsea’s defence for years to come.

The coming days therefore promise to be pivotal.

Como remain hopeful of retaining Ramon, while Real Madrid must decide whether he has a role to play under Mourinho or whether another move would better serve both club and player.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ready and waiting and if Real decide against activating their long-term plans for Ramon, TEAMtalk understands the Blues will be among the first clubs ready to make their move.

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