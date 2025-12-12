Chelsea have taken a shine to Jadiel Pereira da Gama and are determined to sign him from PEC Zwolle, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is interest in the teenager from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, too.

We understand that Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City are leading the chase for 15-year-old defensive midfielder Pereira da Gama.

Pereira da Gama is a special talent, given that he is already playing first-team football at the age of 15.

In fact, Pereira da Gama is the youngest player ever to feature in the Eredivisie.

The imposing 6ft defensive midfielder is a key part of PEC Zwolle’s squad in the Dutch top flight.

Pereira da Gama made his debut against Telstar in August and has played a total of seven first-team matches for the Dutch club so far this season.

15y243d – @PECZwolle‘s Jadiel Pereira da Gama is now the youngest-ever debutant in @eredivisie history (15 years and 243 days), breaking the previous record set by Wim Kras in 1959 by 47 days. Youthful. pic.twitter.com/XunxsctvDl — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) August 15, 2025

We can reveal that Pereira da Gama, who has turned out seven times for the Netherlands Under-16 side as well, has attracted the attention of clubs from throughout Europe.

A number of Premier League teams have been keeping close tabs on the 15-year-old’s progress in recent months.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that BlueCo and City Group are leading the chase, along with Tottenham, whose youth recruitment is rated among the best in Europe.

Should Zwolle lose Pereira da Gamato to an English side, then the teenager would not be able to move across the Channel until January 2028.

