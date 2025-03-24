There has been an update on Jadon Sancho

David Ornstein has confirmed Chelsea will have to pay Manchester United £5million (€6m / $6.5m) if they decide to tear up their agreement to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, with the winger’s future well and truly up in the air.

Sancho fell out with previous Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag last season, which saw him return to German club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the campaign. Sancho subsequently joined Chelsea last summer on an initial loan.

The Blues have the obligation to buy Sancho this summer for between £20-25m (up to €30m / $33m).

But in recent days, speculation has emerged that Chelsea are looking at ways to get out of the deal as Stamford Bridge chiefs have been left unconvinced by the Englishman’s form.

Ornstein, along with The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondents Simon Johnson and Liam Twomey, has now provided an insight into the agreement that was originally struck by Enzo Maresca’s side and Man Utd.

United insisted on getting a set £5m fee if Chelsea pulled out of the deal, which could soon end up happening.

While Maresca appears happy with Sancho, the Chelsea hierarchy are unsure if he represents good value for money.

The 24-year-old had a good start to life in West London but has notched just two goals and one assist in his last 20 Premier League games.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Chelsea told why they need to prepare for ‘mad’ new signing who is ‘generational talent’

Jadon Sancho facing uncertain future

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea are planning to purchase Sancho in the summer, despite having the ability to walk away from his signing.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claimed on Saturday that a new solution is on the cards.

Chelsea are considering putting Sancho on the market straight after he officially joins the club on a permanent basis.

The Blues supposedly believe they can make an immediate profit on Sancho, despite his struggles in England.

The forward’s most likely destination would be Germany. Sancho still has admirers in the Bundesliga following his two spells at Dortmund.

United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be delighted if Chelsea do indeed take Sancho off his hands this summer.

Ratcliffe has already revealed that United are still paying off the huge £73m sum which originally brought Sancho to Old Trafford in July 2021.

Selling Sancho for £20-25m would see United take a big hit on the player, but at least they would be getting some money back for him.

Chelsea transfers: Signing of ‘generational talent’; new arrival receives snub

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already completed the future signings of Sporting CP duo Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo.

Right winger Quenda will join at the end of next season, while midfielder Essugo will arrive this summer.

Chelsea have been told that Quenda’s talent will make their fans ‘go mad’ as he is a ‘generational talent’.

Essugo, though, has been cut from the Portugal U21s squad. Portugal are unlikely to be able to rely on Essugo for this summer’s U21 Euros as it will clash with Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings 2013-2024