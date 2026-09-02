Everton rejected a last-minute approach from Chelsea to sign midfielder James Garner on deadline day, as Xabi Alonso’s side worked on alternatives to replace Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea had identified Lamine Camara as their ideal replacement for Fernandez, and agreed a deal worth £47million for the Senegalese international before Monaco ultimately pulled the plug.

Ironically, Chelsea’s failure to sign Camara came as a direct result of Everton pushing to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

Everton looked on track to sign Balogun for around £40million, before the United States international ultimately walked away and decided not to sign a contract, despite the Toffees feeling they were set to complete a deal after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League.

Monaco had refused to sell Camara to Chelsea on the assumption that they would recoup a fee for Balogun – ultimately, neither of those sales happened.

Now, reliable Everton reporter The Bobble has confirmed that Chelsea made a last-ditch attempt to sign Everton star Garner as they scrambled for a late midfield signing.

The approach was swiftly rejected by the Toffees, despite Chelsea having been willing to pay a big sum for the once-capped England international.

READ NEXT – Chelsea plot stunning future Arsenal coup after Camara sickener as new three-man midfielder wishlist emerges

Everton reject Chelsea’s Garner approach on brutal deadline day

The report notes that Chelsea ‘valued Garner at £65million’ – so they were willing to pay even more for the Everton star than the fee they agreed in principle to sign Camara from Monaco.

But Everton had zero intention of letting Garner go with hours to go in the transfer window, particularly as he had only signed a new long-term contract with the club in January this year.

Everton also find themselves short in a key area following a dramatic deadline day.

Their sale of Beto to Fiorentina and subsequent failure to get a deal for Balogun over the line has left them with just one senior striker – Thierno Barry.

David Moyes’ side could now switch their attention to the free agent market – and one player they have been offered is former Manchester United man Anthony Martial.

For now, Chelsea will have to cope with the midfield options they have after Fernandez’s departure, while Everton look to be in an even more daunting situation.

READ MORE – Lamine Camara raging as Monaco are slammed after shockingly aborting £47m Chelsea transfer