Chelsea star withdraws from international camp amid EIGHT injury updates for Blues

Jamie Gittens has joined a list of seven other Chelsea stars currently injured, potentially leaving Xabi Alonso with limited selection options after the international break.

The Blues have had an inconsistent start under Alonso and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, after picking up just one point from their last three games.

Gittens, 22, is yet to make an appearance in the league for Chelsea this term, but has been named on the bench by Alonso throughout the campaign.

However, Chelsea have confirmed that Gittens has sustained an injury while playing for England under-21s against Kazakhstan. He was pictured leaving the stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

“Jamie Gittens has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad after picking up an injury in Friday night’s game against Kazakhstan,” a Chelsea wrote in an official statement.

“The winger was forced off after 39 minutes during England’s 4-2 win, in which his Chelsea team-mate Josh Acheampong scored.”

Gittens is now set to return to Chelsea for testing, and when he will be back in action is unknown.

READ NEXT – Chelsea reach cast-iron verdict on Estevao exit as Barcelona hatch transfer plan

Chelsea could get six stars back for next league game

Cole Palmer is also facing a spell on the sidelines, though he is expected to be back much sooner than Gittens.

The 24-year-old withdrew from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad due to a minor muscular injury. The Blues will hope that Palmer does not face persistent problems as he did last season.

The Standard reports that Palmer could still play on October 10 against Bournemouth – the first game following the international break.

Joao Pedro is another player who is facing problems. The Brazilian picked up a knee injury in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Hull, and missed their subsequent 3-0 defeat to Brentford on September 18.

However, the same report suggests that Pedro could also be back for October 10, which would come as a major boost for Alonso and his team.

In fact, there are four more stars who could be back for the Bournemouth clash

The report claims that Reece James – who is suffering from yet another hamstring injury – could be back for the game against the Cherries, as could Moises Caicedo, who has played just 14 minutes of football so far this season, due to a calf issue.

Meanwhile, summer signing Marco Palestra, who is yet to feature for Chelsea, is believed to be close to returning to full fitness and could also be involved against Bournemouth.

Emmanuel Emegha is also waiting to make his Chelsea debut after joining over the summer. He was thought to be close to being named in the squad for the Brentford match, but did not feature.

READ MORE – Chelsea tracking every Lamine Camara minute as January move EXPLODES back onto agenda – Exclusive