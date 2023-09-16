January raid on Chelsea pencilled in, with accepted £25m bid paving the way

Bayern Munich intend to reignite a Chelsea transfer in January, and a previously accepted £25m bid from Nottingham Forest has shown how much they’ll need to pay, per reports.

The future of Trevoh Chalobah was a topic that heated up in the final week of the summer transfer window. The Blues were open to cashing in on the back of integrating Levi Colwill into the first-team and signing Axel Disasi.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel sought a reunion with Chalobah who he knows well from his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, when push came to shove the German giant were only prepared to table a loan proposal.

Nott’m Forest, meanwhile, saw a £25m bid accepted by Chelsea on deadline day. But again, a move failed to materialise, with Fabrizio Romano claiming Chalobah turned down the move in favour of staying at Chelsea. Romano clarified that if Chalobah had left, his preference was Bayern.

The Evening Standard suggested Chalobah could be frozen out by Mauricio Pochettino moving forwards after torpedoing the exit.

Pochettino subsequently moved to quash speculation he’ll put the defender on ice. In quotes carried by Football London, the Argentine said when asked if Chalobah is part of his plans: “Yes, of course.

“I am Chelsea. I am the coach. His future is going to be [here]. He is in our plans. No one is going to decide for me. He is going to be involved.

“Now we have finished the transfer window, he is going to be involved in the decisions. Chalobah and the other players in the squad are part of my plans.

“Some players don’t play, but that is my choice.”

Chalobah likely to leave; Bayern readying second attempt

Nonetheless, Romano confirmed the likeliest outcome is Chalobah leaves Chelsea at the second time of asking come the winter window.

Now, according to online outlet Football Insider, Bayern are prepared to revive their move.

FI stated Tuchel is a ‘big admirer’ of Chalobah and a reignited move is on the cards.

Forest’s accepted £25m bid gives Bayern a crystal clear indication of how much it’ll take to sign the centre-back.

Alternatively, they could pursue the loan route once again, though might find Chelsea unwilling to play ball.

READ MORE: Tottenham identify perfect chance to complete Chelsea transfer they missed out on in summer