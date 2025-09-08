Chelsea on alert for double January raid with Maresca still unconvinced by two positions – sources

Chelsea will not be afraid to make ruthless decisions in defence if they need new resistance in the second half of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

During the summer transfer window, there was a temptation to add another layer of depth to the squad by signing a new centre-back, particularly after the injury to Levi Colwill.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea also flirted with the idea of signing another goalkeeper.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is understood to have held some concern over both positions, and sources say transfer watchlists will be updated accordingly heading towards January.

In defence, it was determined that Chelsea should wait it out as players return from injury.

Some figures at Chelsea feel they already have the quality to be resolute and decided to remain committed to the likes of Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, while giving Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah a chance to start the season.

Robert Sanchez has started the season as the first-choice goalkeeper after getting backing from staff, but the 27-year-old Spain international must maintain high standards to reduce the risk of his place being up for grabs.

Chelsea had serious considerations about a new shot-stopper and made a move to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan, but were unsuccessful.

Chelsea have made a positive start to the 2025/26 campaign.

The Blues have won two and drawn one of their opening three Premier League games and are now second in the table, two points behind leaders and defending champions Liverpool.

Chelsea will return to action on Saturday when they take on Brentford in the Premier League.

