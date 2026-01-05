Chelsea need to act swiftly to sign French wonderkid as sources reveal Real Madrid competition

Chelsea will have to act fast if they are to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all keen on the French defender.

Enzo Maresca had been keen to strengthen Chelsea’s centre-back options before his departure as the Blues’ manager on New Year’s Day, and sources have confirmed that the club have been monitoring one of the most highly rated young defenders in European football.

Maresca had raised concerns internally about Chelsea’s central defensive depth and was pessimistic about the chances of addressing the issue during the January transfer window.

While that may yet remain the case, sources have told us that Chelsea have carried out extensive checks on Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

Scouting has been ongoing throughout the season, and there is a growing sense that a decision may soon be required on whether to formalise their interest and attempt to secure his signature.

Chelsea may need to act swiftly. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid are all understood to be tracking Jacquet, meaning competition for the 20-year-old is intense.

Jacquet has caught the eye in Ligue 1 with a series of commanding performances – combining physical presence with a maturity and reading of the game that belies his age.

Statistically, he stands out among his peers, recording higher interception numbers and aerial duel success rates than any other player his age across Europe’s top five leagues.

Those close to the situation believe those attributes underline his suitability for a move to the Premier League – and this explains why Chelsea, despite managerial instability, continue to keep a close watch on his progress.

What has been said about Jeremy Jacquet

Rennes are having a good season, with the club currently sixth in the Ligue 1 table with 30 points from 17 matches.

Habib Beye’s side are only two points off the final Champions League spot, and they could well end up there by the end of the season.

Jacquet has played in all 16 of those games, and his performances at the back have been hugely impressive.

The 20-year-old has been compared to Arsenal and France international centre-back William Saliba and has been praised by his former development coach at Rennes, Pierre-Emmanuel Bordeau.

talkSPORT quoted Bordeau as saying in August 2025 about Jacquet previously: “He must gain consistency and reliability over a whole game, but he is the technical leader of his generation.

