Chelsea are leading the race to sign Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel after the London-born starlet confirmed he wants to leave Old Trafford with immediate effect, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea are doing everything they can to persuade Gabriel that his future lies at Stamford Bridge, with the Premier League giants now understood to be the clear front-runners in the battle to secure one of the most highly-rated young players in European football.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in August that United had concerns over their ability to keep hold of Gabriel and those concerns have now played out, with the teenager informing United that he wants to leave and formally submitting a letter of de-registration, which is a request to be released from his current agreement.

United do not want to grant that request and remain determined to keep the highly-rated teenager at Old Trafford, but they have known for months that Gabriel was considering his future.

TEAMtalk understands that virtually every major club in the Premier League and Europe has spoken to Gabriel’s representatives about his situation.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among the European giants to have made contact.

Gabriel also has open offers from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City, but it is Chelsea who we understand are currently the clear front-runners to lure him away from United.

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Chelsea leading race for JJ Gabriel

Chelsea have been among the strongest Premier League suitors for some time, with their recruitment strategy increasingly focused on identifying and securing the best young talent available.

Gabriel is viewed as exactly the type of player Chelsea want to bring into their setup, particularly after the club suffered the loss of Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool in 2024.

United’s concern over losing Gabriel is particularly significant given the extraordinary progress he has made at the club.

Gabriel turned 15 in October last year. In early 2025, aged just 14, he became the youngest player ever to feature for Manchester United’s Under-18 side. Later that year, after turning 15, he was handed squad number 95 and given the opportunity to train with United’s first team.

Despite his age, Gabriel went on to be named Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season, further enhancing his reputation as one of the outstanding talents of his generation.

He then made more history by coming off the bench against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm during pre-season, becoming the youngest player to represent Manchester United.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had been aware of Gabriel since he was around 13 and had followed his development closely.

United had been preparing scholarship terms for Gabriel and were also looking at a pre-contract agreement for professional terms, knowing that scholarship terms alone would not completely remove the threat of losing him before he turned 17.

The club remain keen to keep him and believe the pathway they have created at Old Trafford can provide him with the platform to continue his development towards first-team football but Gabriel’s decision to request de-registration has now put United in a difficult position.

Chelsea are pushing hard to take advantage of the situation with the belief that Gabriel is all set to leave United in the near future.

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