AC Milan want to complete a deal for Joao Felix today or tomorrow and have told Chelsea their conditions to get the transfer done, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk reported in January that Milan are keen on signing Felix from Chelsea in the winter window. Sources have told us that the Italian club’s head coach, Sergio Conceicao, is “a big admirer” of his Portuguese compatriot and wants to work with him at San Siro.

Felix and Conceicao share the same agent, Jorge Mendes, and this is another factor that Milan believe could play to their advantage in the pursuit of the 25-year-old Portugal international forward.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that TODAY is the day when Milan want to complete a deal for Felix. Conceicao sees Felix as his “main target” and wants the Rossoneri to bring him to San Siro before the window closes next week.

Mendes has been working for days to prepare the ground for an operation that until a few days ago seemed unlikely, but now that Chelsea are willing to evaluate a loan deal without the obligation to buy, the possibilities are growing.

Milan, though, have set some clear conditions for Chelsea for a potential deal for Felix, who has scored seven goals and given two assists in 20 matches in all competitions this season.

The Rossoneri are keen on exclusively a loan deal for Felix. The Serie A club do not want an obligatory clause, but if pushed, they would be open to having an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €40million (£33.43m / $41.5m).

Milan are willing to pay part of the Felix’s salary until the end of the season, but the Italian giants do not want to cover all of his wages and would want Chelsea to subsidise them.

Joao Felix’s stance on AC Milan move

TEAMtalk understands that if Chelsea are willing to accept the conditions set by Milan, then the Serie a outfit are ready to immediately finalise the deal.

Milan would ideally like the transfer to be completed today, but they would be willing to push it until tomorrow.

Sources have told us that Felix is open to a move to Milan in the middle of the season.

The former Atletico Madrid star sees a potential transfer to Milan positively because he knows that with Conceicao as the head coach, he would get regular playing time.

Latest Chelsea news: Ferguson interest, Disasi dilemma

While Chelsea are actively looking to offload some players, the Blues are also keen on making more additions to their squad.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has publicly backed Robert Sanchez, but the London club are working on getting a new goalkeeper behind the scenes.

There are reports that Chelsea are keen on signing Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund.

Kobel has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, and Chelsea believe that he has all the attributes to be successful in Maresca’s system.

Chelsea, though, are not the only club from England who want to sign the Switzerland international goalkeeper. Manchester United are interested in Kobel as well.

Much was expected of Axel Disasi when he joined Chelsea in 2023, but the London club are now ready to cut ties with the defender.

Aston Villa are in advanced talks over a deal and have already agreed personal terms with the central defender, but reports have emerged that Tottenham have now approached the 26-year-old and are trying to convince him to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are interested in signing Evan Ferguson in the final days of the winter window.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that West Ham United are pushing to finalise a deal for the Brighton and Hove Albion striker, but Chelsea have now joined the race and are trying to strike an agreement.

