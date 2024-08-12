Chelsea have yet again shaken the transfer market and caused major movement as they try to sign players capable of taking them back to the top of the English game.

They are now in one of the biggest sagas of this window as they try to land Joao Felix for a second time in his career and TEAMtalk sources have shared the latest on the situation.

Chelsea are in talks with Atletico Madrid over the creative attacking midfielder after his agent, Jorge Mendes, brought him up whilst they were tying up the deal to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves.

They are also finalising Conor Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid and that has given them some leverage during talks. Although both deals are separate, sources say the clubs have a good working relationship and that is extremely helpful during talks.

They have previously agreed a move for Atletico striker, Samu Omorodion, to move to Chelsea, however the transfer failed after issues were found during the medical tests.

Sources have suggested that there may be other reasons for Chelsea pulling out of the deal, none more so than the continued pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea chasing two attackers

The Nigerian is still the top target to lead the line for the Blues and conversations are continuing between Napoli and the London club over a potential deal. The Serie A giants want Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea know this, but negotiations are likely to go on until the end of the window.

Most pressing is Felix who spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan in London and became a fan favourite. It was during his time on loan that the hierarchy fell in love with the Portuguese international and they have always held hopes of bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.

After he spent last season at Barcelona instead, that is now very possible as Atletico are very keen to get him off the wage bill and the 24-year-old is ready to make the move after saying yes to the proposal on the table.

Felix previously scored four goals in 20 appearances for Chelsea and last season scored 10 in 44 for Barcelona.

