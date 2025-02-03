Chelsea have decided to offload Joao Felix to AC Milan on transfer deadline day with Fabrizio Romano revealing the finer details of the deal, as TEAMtalk can reveal that the Blues could be about to sign Dario Essugo.

Felix had a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2023, and it was a huge surprise when the Premier League club decided to bring him back to Stamford Bridge on a permanent contract in the summer of 2024, especially as they paid an initial transfer fee of £42million for him.

The 25-year-old Portugal international forward failed to make a massive impact at Chelsea in the first half of the season. Felix has scored seven goals and given two assists in 20 matches in all competitions for the Blues. He could make only three starts in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported earlier today that Felix is close to a loan move to AC Milan, and now Romano has given his ‘Here we go’ to the exit deal.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Milan will sign the Portuguese star on a straight loan and will also pay a fee.

Romano wrote on X: “João Félix to AC Milan, here we go! Official bid accepted by Chelsea for straight loan with no buy option. Salary covered by AC Milan and package in excess of £5m with loan fee. João now set for AC Milan medical after his green light to the move last night.”

While Chelsea are getting rid of Felix now, sources have told TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher that the Blues are trying to sign defensive midfielder Dario Essugo before the transfer window closes tonight.

Essugo is on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting Lisbon at the moment, and TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher understands that the 19-year-old midfielder has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is keen on a move to the London club.

Chelsea backed to beat West Ham United

Chelsea might be busy today trying to make new signings and offload fringe players, but they cannot forget that they have a game on Monday night.

Maresca’s side will take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues will climb up to fourth in the league table with a win, and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed them to beat the Hammers.

Sutton wrote on BBC Sport: “Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is back at the Bridge but I don’t see it being a happy return for him.

“West Ham have actually performed well since Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui, and looked lively, but results have still been mixed.

“Chelsea need a new goalkeeper and probably another centre-forward too if they are going to push on but even with what they have, I still think they will be too strong for West Ham.

“Sutton’s prediction: 2-1.”

Latest Chelsea news: Disasi exit, O’Reilly interest

While Chelsea are actively trying to bring in new players before the transfer deadline day closes on Monday night, the Blues are trying to offload a number of their squad members.

One of the players that Chelsea are keen on getting rid of today is Axel Disasi. The defender has been on the books of Chelsea since 2023 and has failed to make a huge impact at Stamford Bridge.

There are reports that Tottenham are keen on a loan deal for the 26-year-old France international centre-back, but TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that the defender wants to join Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell is on his way out of Chelsea. The left-back has been completely frozen out of the team by head coach Enzo Maresca, and it seems that the Stamford Bridge faithful have seen the last of him.

Romano has reported that Chiwell has agreed to join Crystal Palace. The Englshman will make the move to Selhurst Park on a loan deal.

Chelsea have been linked with Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly. With the London club on the hunt for a new midfielder, they are reportedly looking to do a deal for the 19-year-old England Under-20 international.

