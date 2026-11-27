Chelsea look set to recoup an additional fee from Joao Felix’s sale to Al-Nassr, according to reports, which comes as a boost for the Blues as they look to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea paid around £46million to sign Felix permanently from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, following an earlier loan spell, but he largely failed to live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge.

Across his two spells with Chelsea combined, the Portuguese international scored 11 goals in 40 games.

The London side decided Felix wasn’t part of their long-term plans in January of 2025, when they opted to loan him out to AC Milan for the remainder of that season.

They then managed to recoup a fee for the forward by selling him to Saudi side Al-Nassr in summer 2025. However, a key part of the agreement was that the fee would be paid in instalments.

Chelsea have already received around €30m (£25.1m) for Felix’s transfer to Al-Nassr. However, reports cited by Sport Witness suggest that next summer, the Saudi club will pay them an additional €20m (£16.7m) as part of the pre-agreed deal.

Felix himself is also in line for a pay rise. Reports vary as to the exact amount, but the suggestion is that he will earn roughly €12m (£10.1m) annually, which equates to around £194,000 per week.

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Any extra funds Chelsea can recoup from Felix would come as a boost financially, as they are always looking to invest in the squad.

However, they are not set to receive that money until next summer, so it won’t have an impact on the January window.

One player we understand that Chelsea are planning a future move for is Wolfsburg right-back Sael Kumbedi, as TEAMtalk revealed in an update on Thursday.

Kumbedi moved to Germany from Lyon in August 2025, initially joining Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal.

Wolfsburg were sufficiently impressed by his performances to activate their €6million purchase option by December, securing his services on a permanent basis.

Despite making a positive impression individually, Kumbedi’s first season in German football ended in disappointment as Wolfsburg suffered a shock relegation to Bundesliga 2.

The defender attracted interest from top-flight clubs during the summer but ultimately decided to remain loyal to Wolfsburg and help the club secure an immediate return to the Bundesliga.

Chelsea appear poised to make a move for Kumbedi either in January or next summer. However, they face competition, with Tottenham and Fulham also showing interest.

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