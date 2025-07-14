Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has suggested PSG and their coach, Luis Enrique “don’t know how to lose” after distasteful scenes followed the Blues’ 3-0 victory at the Club World Cup final, with the Spaniard offering a laughable explanation for his role in the incident.

Two classy finishes from Cole Palmer and a delightful chip from Joao Pedro, all in the first half, saw the Blues upset the odds to win the expanded FIFA tournament in the United States, ensuring Chelsea became the first English side to win the competition twice. It also left PSG with egg on their face as they were exploited time and again by Enzo Maresca’s side, who more than deserved their victory.

But after the game, tensions flared over when PSG duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi confronted Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, with Pedro, who joined the Blues in a £60m move from Brighton earlier this month, attempting to diffuse the situation and protect his teammate. But when Enrique arrived on the scene, the Brazilian ended up being slapped in the face, with the PSG boss, who now faces serious repercussions, restrained by defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Discussing the incident afterwards, Pedro accused Champions League winners Chelsea of being sore losers.

“I went to protect Andrey, I saw their players were crowding Andrey,” Pedro told Sportv.

“Like a good Brazilian, I went to protect my friend. A lot of people were arriving, and in that mess, I ended up getting shoved. It’s part of it.

“They didn’t know how to lose, but that’s football.”

Asked about the incident, Santos told CazeTV: “Jota [Joao Pedro] and the guys arrived. What matters is that we were champions.”

By winning the tournament, Chelsea have pocketed total prize money of around £87.5m (€100m, $118m).

PSG coach Luis Enrique explains slap at Club World Cup final

Incredibly, PSG coach Luis Enrique – who suffered only his 16th loss in 118 games in charge of the French giants – insisted he was trying to ‘diffuse the situation’ and also accused Chelsea boss Maresca of getting involved.

“What happened at the end of the match was a situation that everyone could have avoided,” Luis Enrique said.

The match is over… but the tempers aren’t 👀

Tensions were boiling after full-time. GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/17yxSzsDF6 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

“I tried to separate the players, there was tension.

“We should have all prevented the situation from escalating. I have no problem speaking up.

“After the match, there was a lot of tension. Everyone pushed and shoved players, a result of the tension.

“I saw Maresca push players, and people pushed him. These are situations we should all avoid. What I did was separate the players.”

Speaking about the game itself, Luis Enrique admitted the better team had won.

“The match was difficult from the very first minute. Chelsea had more energy. Cole Palmer was very good.”

The match also means Chelsea have won 14 of their last 16 games heading into the new season, now just under five weeks away.

