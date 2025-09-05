Joao Pedro reveals he was ‘scared’ about how Chelsea ‘superstar’ would react to his signing

Joao Pedro has named the player whose reaction he was worried about when completing a transfer to Chelsea, while Rio Ferdinand has sung the praises of the Brazilian.

Pedro was chased by Newcastle United in the early stages of the summer transfer window, while Liverpool were also keen on him. However, Chelsea succeeded in the transfer pursuit, landing Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion for £55million plus £5m in bonuses.

Chelsea chiefs see Pedro as an ideal replacement for Christopher Nkunku, who has joined AC Milan in a £32m move.

Pedro is a fantastic option for Enzo Maresca to have as he can shine as a No 10, centre-forward or at left wing.

The four-cap Brazil international has already managed five goals and two assists in six games for Chelsea, too.

Pedro pushed Nicolas Jackson down the striker pecking order – forcing him to join Bayern Munich – and will likely step up as Chelsea’s main No 9 following Liam Delap’s hamstring injury.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the attacker praised Cole Palmer and admitted he was unsure how the Englishman would ‘react’ to his transfer.

“Cole is a superstar. When I came to Chelsea I was a little bit scared about how he was going to react, because I was the main guy at Brighton,” he said.

“I knew Chelsea would be different. I said: ‘Cole, I’m here to help you’. He knows I can help him, and I know he can help me.

“We have a good chemistry on the pitch; I think he feels the same. Together, we can win more titles for Chelsea.

“Cole doesn’t like to talk much, but we talk about how good the season can be if we link up. When I joined in the USA, he asked me how many goals I am going to score this season.

“I call him sometimes. After he didn’t play at West Ham, the next day I texted him. We have a very good relationship.”

Joao Pedro could become an elite star at Chelsea

Pedro was on holiday in his home country when Chelsea struck an agreement with Brighton for his capture.

He quickly flew out to the US and went on to score three times on Chelsea’s route to winning the Club World Cup.

Pedro has already left a big impression on former Manchester United star Ferdinand.

“I think Pedro is going to be the best value, Joao Pedro at Chelsea, out of all the [summer] transfers,” the pundit said recently.

“I think he’s a great mix and a great addition to the Chelsea squad. He can play centre-forward. He can play as a 10. I see him as a little bit of an 8/10 in the team. I think he’s a really, really, really good addition.”

