Damaging Chelsea exit talks ON as Barcelona chief Deco flies in

Barcelona sporting director Deco has stepped up his pursuit of Chelsea striker Joao Pedro by flying into London for talks with the star’s agent, according to a report.

Barcelona are determined to sign a new centre-forward this summer as Robert Lewandowski is poised to leave. Barca and Lewandowski previously held discussions over a contract renewal, but Hansi Flick’s side now look set to go in a new direction.

Julian Alvarez is Deco’s dream target, but it will take a colossal bid worth at least €120million (£104.5m) to sign him from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid. This has forced Deco and Barca to consider other options who should be cheaper.

Mundo Deportivo confirmed earlier on Friday that Chelsea forward Pedro has emerged as Barca’s ‘No 1’ objective to revolutionise their forward line.

Sport have since provided an update, revealing that Deco has ‘travelled to London to meet with the player’s agents in the coming days’.

The chief could also watch Pedro in Chelsea’s FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Brazilian is ‘highly regarded’ in Camp Nou circles as Barca see him as a ‘modern striker’ who is ‘mobile’ and possesses excellent ‘technical quality’.

Pedro has overtaken Alvarez to become the ‘clear favourite’ for Barca’s No 9 shirt.

Alvarez ‘continues to charm’ Deco, but the move is ‘complicated’ by Atleti’s huge financial demands.

Atleti do not want to lose the Argentina star, especially to a direct competitor such as Barca.

Pedro’s exact price tag has yet to truly emerge, though previous reports have suggested Chelsea would want at least €100m (£87m) to let him go.

That is cheaper than Alvarez’s valuation but is clearly still a massive fee that may cause Barca problems.

Chelsea paid Brighton £60m for Pedro and see him as a key part of their long-term project, which explains the €100m-plus demands. Likely new head coach Xabi Alonso would be very frustrated to see Pedro leave.

The 24-year-old’s stance could be crucial to any potential move. Pedro currently appears happy at Stamford Bridge, but whether he would be tempted to push for a move to Barca remains to be seen.

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Chelsea, Barcelona both like Julian Alvarez

Premier League clubs often have issues stopping South American stars from leaving for Barca or Real Madrid.

There could be a striker merry-go-round this summer, as Chelsea are also interested in signing Alvarez.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are chasing Alvarez, too. We confirmed on Tuesday that Luis Enrique has approved the 26-year-old’s signing for PSG, with the French giants intensifying their pursuit.

Meanwhile, The Guardian have confirmed that Chelsea are set to accelerate talks to make Alonso their new boss.

Alonso has emerged as Chelsea’s favoured candidate, despite their admiration for Andoni Iraola.

Alonso could help the Blues snare a France starter in a brilliant first transfer.