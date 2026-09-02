Former Chelsea man Jody Morris feels there’s a “bit of an alarm bell” in the club’s midfield after they missed out on a “fantastic midfielder” BEFORE their move for Lamine Camara broke down.

The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City late on deadline day. They’ve recouped £125million – the joint-British record transfer fee.

Around the same time as that exit, Chelsea thought they were signing Monaco’s Camara, with the Ligue 1 side agreeing to the deal before backing out at the eleventh hour.

It’s not the only midfield deal the Blues failed to land at the back end of the summer, though.

In the morning of deadline day, they were said to have agreed personal terms with Manu Kone.

But Roma had no interest in letting the Frenchman go, and he was therefore unable to make the move to Stamford Bridge after a bid was lodged for his services.

READ MORE: Chelsea approach for £65m-rated Everton star revealed after brutal deadline day drama

Jody Morris reveals alarm bell after Manu Kone miss

Former Blues man Morris has revealed the slight concern he has at the Chelsea midfield after the misses of both players – while detailing what a good signing he felt Kone would have been.

He said on Sky Sports: “We’re maybe slightly short. I would have loved us to be able to get Kone from Roma, obviously I think we made a play for him.

“I think he’s a fantastic midfielder and I think he would have complemented what we already have. I don’t think we’re short in that we’ll struggle, I think we’ve got enough in there.

“But the fact that we played Malo Gusto in there in the previous game is a little bit of an alarm bell but I imagine that’s more to do with not playing Reece James in there for a third game in a week.

“I can see us being okay in that position but I suppose when you lose a quality player that has produced with goals and assists, it would have been nice to bring another body in.

“But I don’t think we’ll be short and if I’m being completely honest, if it does look like we’re short then I’m sure we’ll go out in January and add to the group.”

Indeed, both James and Gusto have played in midfield this season, with Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco also doing so, while Moises Caicedo is likely to be back to fitness soon and is sure to be central to the Blues’ plans.