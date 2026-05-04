Chelsea stepped up their long-term interest in Joel Ordonez over the weekend, with TEAMtalk able to reveal club scouts were in attendance in Brussels to watch him in action.

The 22-year-old centre-back featured as Club Brugge secured an impressive 3-1 win over Anderlecht on Sunday, a result that keeps them top of the Jupiler League Champions’ play-offs as they push for the title.

Ordonez has been firmly on Chelsea’s radar for several years. Indeed, the Blues first tracked him back in 2022 before his move to Brugge, and have maintained a consistent watching brief ever since.

Sources indicate that Chelsea have been impressed with his development in Belgium, where he has gained valuable experience — including exposure to Champions League football — and matured into one of the league’s standout defenders.

However, Chelsea are far from alone in their admiration.

Our sources indicate that Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa have all been closely monitoring Ordonez in recent months as they assess defensive targets ahead of the summer window.

In terms of his playing style, Ordonez is described as a powerful presence, whose outstanding pace and reading of the game makes him an attractive proposition for suitors.

The defender, who will reportedly cost €40m (£35m, $47m), has played 42 times in all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

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