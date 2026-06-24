John Terry describes himself as Chelsea through and through

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John Terry has secured a new job in football after recently expressing his disappointment at missing out on the Chelsea interim manager role earlier this year.

The former England international is taking time out from his summer to host a live auction where signed football memorabilia will be sold with starting bids of just £1 in a new one-off gig for shopping site eBay.

Terry will be live on eBay’s new ‘Live’ auction events, which are being hosted by big-name former footballers throughout the World Cup. The events include a Q&A session and auctions of signed memorabilia ranging from shirts signed by World Cup legends such as Messi, Ronaldo and Maldini, and boots, balls and other items signed by Premier League stars.

Beginning on Thursday 25 June at 9pm, the auction will feature several unique signed items including those signed by Terry himself.

Previous auctions included Patrick Vieira selling a signed Lionel Messi shirt from a starting price of just 99p, although a bidding war meant the price eventually rose to over £1,600 in a frenetic auction live on stream.

The job of auction host is unlikely to be Terry’s last of the summer after he made it clear in a recent interview that he had ambitions to be a manager one day and bemoaned the lack of chances available to him.

He was quoted as suggesting he was overlooked for the Chelsea interim manager role despite having the correct amount of experience and knowledge of the club for the job.

Terry told the World Cup Uncensored show: “When an opportunity comes up and the manager leaves the football club and Chelsea are looking for an interim manager. There was no one more qualified… or more Chelsea than me!”

Terry played over 700 games for Chelsea, netting 67 goals and winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League. He is Chelsea’s most decorated captain but despite coaching roles at the club and as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, he has not yet taken a full management role in the game.

You can see Terry’s new gig hosting the Ebay Live auction here.