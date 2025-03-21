‘I don’t like it’ – John Terry tag teams with Tuchel over major Maresca error at Chelsea

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that he ‘doesn’t like’ Enzo Maresca’s assessment of Reece James and agrees with Thomas Tuchel that the Blues skipper should remain a defender.

The 25-year-old England international has been hampered by a string of injuries over the past few seasons but remains one of the top right-backs playing in Europe when fully fit and firing.

James‘ versatility has certainly been useful to Chelsea, with the defender also covering in central midfield in the case of an emergency – having come up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge being deployed in several roles. Indeed, during a loan stint at Wigan Athletic, he starred as an attacking midfielder.

And, facing the media earlier this month, Blues boss Maresca even suggested that James’ long-term future could lie in Chelsea’s central midfield engine room – a feeling he has felt ‘since day one’ as manager.

“You can ask Reece, the day after I signed with Chelsea, I sent him a video about seeing him as a midfielder,’ Maresca told reporters ahead of the 1-0 win over Leicester on March 9.

“I see Reece as a midfielder, not just now but since day one. Before I met him for the first time, when he was on holiday, I sent him a clip of how he could play as a midfielder.

“So I imagined him playing as a midfielder a long time ago. He is playing [there] now, but the good thing is this season he has played as a full-back, a central defender, many positions, but the main target for us is to help him stay fit all season.”

An injury to Cole Palmer saw James start in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo against Arsenal last weekend and the Chelsea skipper was tasked with man-marking Declan Rice. However, James struggled and was replaced by Romeo Lavia in the closing stages of his side’s 1-0 defeat – prompting Wayne Rooney to question Maresca’s tactical decision.

Tuchel, however, has ruled out playing James in midfield for England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, insisting the defender ‘is a player for the full-back and wing-back positions’ this week.

And it’s fair to say that Terry agrees, telling BBC Sport: “I agree with that [Tuchel’s assessment]. I see him as a defender.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ When does the summer 2025 transfer window open? All the key dates…

Terry talks up James qualities, leadership skills

Terry then expanded on his thoughts about James, while also discussing the defender’s leadership skills – something he himself became synonymous for at The Bridge.

But in terms of defenders moving into midfield, he added: “I don’t like it, to be honest, people drifting in [to midfield], I think it is more confusing. Midfielders are very comfortable with their back to goal.

“When defenders step into those roles it is probably the opposite, we are probably not as comfortable receiving the ball with our back to goal.

“A very different role and first and foremost, talking about the 2005/06 season, we conceded 15 goals and top teams are built around good foundations and I think you need that.

“To be able to do that, you need a back four or a solid back three in place.”

Terry also believes James’ leadership style is markedly different to how he used to approach his legendary role at Stanford Bridge.

However, he sees no reason why James cannot go on to be a successful captain at Chelsea, adding: “Reece leads the team different to the way did which is fine. There is different ways to be a captain and a leader.

“I said this to him, Reece has to be 100 per cent Reece James. He doesn’t need to be 10 percent John Terry.

“He has to be really authentic because he is the one speaking in front of the boys as well and, if not, people will see through it if not.

“He is doing a good job, but I think first and foremost when you are at a captain of a football club you need to be consistent in your performances and to do that you have to play week in and week out.”

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Liverpool make double approach for audacious signing of future Chelsea captain

🔵 Man Utd want to take advantage of Chelsea nightmare in shock transfer for embattled winger

🔵 Sources: Chelsea put £46.3m signing up for sale with Aston Villa considering swoop

POLL – Which Chelsea player do you think is worth the highest transfer value?