English winger Jonathan Rowe has emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects in European football, with Chelsea and Manchester United showing interest ahead of the summer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old, currently shining at Serie A side Bologna, is attracting significant interest from several top clubs, teeing up a potential return to English football, where he initially made his name for Norwich.

Rowe joined Bologna from Marseille in August 2025 for €19.5million (£17m / $22.6m) and has quickly become a key figure at the Renato Dall’Ara.

His pace, technical ability, and versatility on the left flank have impressed, contributing important goals and assists despite Bologna’s challenging campaign.

With his contract running until 2029, the Italian club values him at around €40-45million (up to £39.2m / $52.3m) and are reluctant to sell unless a substantial offer arrives. Marseille are also believed to retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Chelsea appear the most determined suitors. Sources suggest the Blues have placed him on their list of options after extensive scouting. The London club view Rowe as an exciting, young attacker capable of adding dynamism to their forward line. However, they face stiff competition.

However, Man Utd are also in the mix, and could compete with the Blues for Rowe’s signature.

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Man Utd poised to rival Chelsea in winger race

The Red Devils have also monitored former Norwich academy graduate Rowe closely, with scouts regularly in attendance to watch him in matches.

Aston Villa, buoyed by their European exploits, are another Premier League admirer keen to strengthen their attacking options.

Turkish giants Galatasaray complete the picture, offering the lure of Champions League football and a significant salary increase that could double Rowe’s current earnings.

For Rowe, a return to the Premier League – which he has described as the best in the world – would represent a major step forward in his career and boost his hopes of breaking into England’s senior squad.

However, Bologna insist he remains central to their project and will only consider bids that reflect his true worth.

With the window set to heat up, his name will remain in the frame for clubs. Whether Rowe stays in Italy or returns to England will be one of the more compelling storylines of the summer.

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