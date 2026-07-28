Chelsea have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue to sign Jordan Henderson after holding what’s described as “positive talks” with his representatives, with sources explaining why Xabi Alonso is so keen on a deal, though the Blues are far from alone in their pursuit of the former Liverpool captain, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Blues have made a concerted effort to position themselves in pole position for a deal after being made aware of Henderson‘s potential availability back in June.

Speaking to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, TEAMtalk has learned Chelsea have been exploring the possibility of bringing the former Liverpool captain to Stamford Bridge as Alonso continues to reshape his squad.

Chelsea’s interest comes as the club weigh up the future of Enzo Fernandez, with sources previously revealing the Argentina international remains a candidate to leave west London before the transfer window closes.

Whether Fernandez stays or goes, Chelsea are keen to add experience and leadership to a youthful squad, and Henderson has emerged as one of the standout options. In light of that, we are told that talks have gone well.

The Blues are fully backing Alonso in the transfer market, and the Spaniard has made it clear he wants to add proven winners alongside the club’s young talent.

It’s also understood that Henderson’s profile is one Alonso has admired for some time.

Although their Liverpool careers never overlapped, the pair have developed a strong mutual respect through their enduring ties to Anfield and have met on several occasions over the years.

Sources say Alonso values Henderson’s leadership, winning mentality and experience, qualities he believes could prove invaluable within Chelsea’s young dressing room.

Sources have also previously revealed Chelsea are progressing with a move for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, while the club continue to assess other experienced additions across the pitch.

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Henderson ready to decide next move with Chelsea in driving seat

Chelsea also made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Granit Xhaka earlier in the window before the Switzerland international opted to pledge his loyalty to Sunderland after the Black Cats made it clear he was not for sale.

Now Henderson has entered their thinking. Brentford are prepared to allow the England international to leave this summer, opening the door for interested clubs to make their move.

“Chelsea are interested, but they are one of a number of clubs we are talking to,” a source told TEAMtalk.

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Indeed, we can reveal that every club currently in active discussions with Henderson plays in the Premier League.

After his brief and ultimately unsuccessful spell in Saudi Arabia before rebuilding his career at Ajax, Henderson has little desire to move overseas again.

While there has been interest from Major League Soccer, sources indicate the 35-year-old’s priority is to remain in England.

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