TWO players ready to join Chelsea as £100m double deal edges closer – sources

Chelsea have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the RB Leipzig attacker and the Ajax star are ready to move to Stamford Bridge, as the Blues are confident of beating some top clubs to their signatures.

After finishing in the Premier League top five and winning the Conference League last season, Chelsea are determined to challenge for the league title and make an impact in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign. Chelsea’s success at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has further strengthened manager Enzo Maresca’s determination to win major trophies next season.

Chelsea have been very active so far in the summer transfer window, with Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez, Mike Penders, Estevao Willian, Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Christopher Atherton and Kian Best all moving to the London club.

The Blues are not done yet, though, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Chelsea are edging closer to a double deal for Leipzig star Simons and Ajax ace Hato.

TEAMtalk reported on July 23 that Chelsea were intensifying their pursuit of versatile Ajax star Hato, with sources telling us that the 19-year-old Netherlands international himself is enthusiastic about a move to Stamford Bridge.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have made significant progress in their pursuit of Hato, who has agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Talks with Ajax are advanced, with the Eredivisie club valuing Hato at around £40 million (€46m, $54m).

Chelsea insiders are optimistic about the deal eventually going through, telling TEAMtalk that the transfer is expected to be finalised soon.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are pushing to secure the services of Leipzig and Netherlands international star Simons as well.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Simons, who played both as a left-winger and as an attacking midfielder last season and scored 11 goals and gave eight assists in 33 matches in all competitions, has given his approval to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in active discussions with Leipzig, aiming to negotiate a fee for the versatile playmaker, who is valued at around £60 million (€69m, $81m).

Chelsea seeing off competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Simons and Hato are two of the top young players in Europe, and Chelsea are not the only major club that have taken a shine to them.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Hato, while Simons has drawn attention from Bayern Munich and the Gunners.

Chelsea are aiming to finalise both deals imminently, signalling their ambition to compete at the highest level under manager Enzo Maresca and challenge for the Premier League title.

Hato is capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back and is seen as a long-term investment to strengthen Chelsea’s defensive line.

The 19-year-old’s leadership and experience, having captained Ajax at a young age, make him a perfect fit for Maresca’s youth-driven rebuild.

Meanwhile, Simons’ creativity and pressing intensity align with Maresca’s tactical vision.

With both players eager to join, Chelsea are working to finalise the transfers in the next week.

These moves underscore the club’s intent to blend youthful talent with competitive ambition, setting the stage for a formidable campaign in the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea are also pushing to offload Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in the coming weeks, which will keep them in line with PSR.

PROFILE: Ajax’s teenage sensation Jorrel Hato

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato mainly been playing as a left-back in 2024-25, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, with one of the best pass completion rates among Eredivisie full-backs in 2024-25 and ranking in the 95th percentile for through balls per 90 minutes, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender.

He has a bright future ahead.

