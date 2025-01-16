Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is pushing to sign Joao Felix from Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Felix first joined Chelsea in January 2023 when he spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan from Atletico Madrid. The forward notched four goals in 20 appearances before returning to Atleti and going on to join Barcelona on loan the following season.

Felix returned to Stamford Bridge last summer when Chelsea agreed a £46million (€54.6m / $56.3m) deal to snare him permanently.

The Portugal star, who can operate centrally or at left wing, has notched seven goals and two assists in 19 games this season. However, Felix is mainly having to rely on cup competitions for game time, with Cole Palmer ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Felix is ‘very close’ to saying ‘farewell’ to Chelsea this month.

The 25-year-old is ‘uncomfortable’ with his situation in West London and is open to a January exit, either through a loan or permanent transfer.

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have emerged as frontrunners to sign Felix. The Turkish giants are ‘the most interested’ in Felix, and Mourinho has even ‘spoken directly’ with the player to try and convince him on the move, it is claimed.

Fenerbahce are keen to sign Felix on an initial loan until the end of the season. This could set up a permanent move if the attacker performs well and Chelsea open up to a sale.

This report comes after TEAMtalk revealed on January 8 that Felix is considering his options as he aims to reignite his career.

Felix loves Chelsea and was delighted to return over the summer, though he is struggling to get into Enzo Maresca’s starting lineup.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea in active talks over incredible Marc Guehi transfer as Crystal Palace take firm sale stance

Felix, Nkunku could both leave Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku is another player competing with Felix for game time, and Bayern Munich are aiming to sign the Frenchman.

Nkunku leaving would help Felix, though there is a real possibility both players will move on in January.

Felix cost Atleti a whopping £113m in July 2019 when he was aged just 19. While Felix is a classy operator, he never lived up to this massive price tag in the Spanish capital.

Felix could soon help Fenerbahce in their pursuit of trophies. Mourinho’s side sit second in the Super Lig, eight points behind rivals Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce are at risk of being eliminated from the Europa League as they sit 21st out of 36 teams after six matches.

Chelsea transfers: Double sale greenlit; surprise Real Madrid claim

Meanwhile, Maresca is prepared to let defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi leave this month, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Maresca does not feel either centre-back fits his system, with Chelsea now poised to field offers.

The Blues have already recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace to improve their defensive options.

Fellow defender Reece James has also been linked with a winter move, despite being Chelsea’s captain.

Surprise reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid could launch a loan bid for James even though he has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Madrid are on the lookout for a right-back who can join immediately as they wait to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer.

Chelsea transfers quiz – two clubs before