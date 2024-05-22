Jose Mourinho ‘offered’ big-money contract for brand new role amid Chelsea return links

Chelsea announced on Tuesday their decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino, much to the frustration of many of their players.

The Blues had an underwhelming season but seemed to have turned a corner in the final weeks of the campaign by securing qualification for Europe.

Nevertheless, the London club have decided that they want to go in a new direction and have already begun eyeing up potential replacements for Pochettino.

Roberto de Zerbi is the early favourite to take the helm at Stamford Bridge after he announced his decision to step down from his role at Brighton last week.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is also admired greatly by many within Chelsea, with Manchester United also keen on a reunion with their former coach.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Ruben Amorim, who was heavily linked with Liverpool and held talks with West Ham, is another name to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks.

Various outlets have also suggested that Jose Mourinho could make a stunning return to Chelsea. He is currently a free agent after being sacked by Roma in January and is ready to return to management.

Jose Mourinho closes in on new job

Mourinho cemented his status as ‘The Special One’ during his first stint at Chelsea from 2004 to 2007 when he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

He returned in 2013 and led the Blues to another league title and is still regarded as a heroic figure by much of the club’s supporters.

However, despite the rumours that Mourinho could come back to Chelsea for a third time, reports suggest that a move to the Saudi Arabia is most likely.

According to Italian outlet SportItalia, second-tier Saudi side Al-Qadisiyah have approached the Portuguese coach with the opportunity to become their new technical director, a role he has never held before.

It’s believed that he would be handed a lucrative contract and would oversee the entire football operations at the Saudi club, from player recruitment to managerial appointments if he was to take the role.

When asked in March whether he’d take a job in Saudi, Mourinho responded “never say never” and now that opportunity is at his fingertips.

