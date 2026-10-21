Double delight for rising Chelsea star with HUGE new deal in works and maiden England call next

Josh Acheampong has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season, but TEAMtalk understands things could be about to get even better for the Chelsea youngster, with an England senior call-up now a genuine possibility.

The 20-year-old has emerged as an increasingly important figure at Stamford Bridge under Xabi Alonso, whose faith in the defender is already having a significant impact on his future.

Alonso only took charge of Chelsea in the summer, but he has wasted little time in making it clear just how highly he rates Acheampong, with the Spaniard determined to keep hold of one of the club’s brightest young talents.

We understand that when a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, made enquiries about Acheampong during the summer, Alonso made it clear to Chelsea that a deal should not be contemplated.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are also hugely encouraged by seeing Cobham academy graduates establish themselves as central figures in the first-team squad, with Acheampong now following in the footsteps of the likes of Reece James.

The club place significant value on developing their own talent and giving academy products a pathway into the senior side, and Acheampong’s growing importance under Alonso is another example of that commitment.

The club were fully aligned with their head coach’s stance, determined to retain a player they believe can become a major part of their long-term plans.

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Acheampong has repaid Alonso’s faith with his performances this season, starting the majority of Chelsea’s games and completing 90 minutes on six occasions already.

His ability to operate both centrally and at right-back has further enhanced his value to Alonso, with the youngster demonstrating a versatility that has made him an increasingly useful option within the first-team squad.

Chelsea are also keen to secure his long-term future. As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month, talks over a new long-term contract are already taking place, with the expectation that an agreement will be concluded before the end of the year.

However, a new deal is not the only potential reward on the horizon for Acheampong.

We can now reveal that the defender is firmly on Thomas Tuchel’s radar, with the England senior set-up considering him for a possible promotion ahead of November’s Nations League double-header against Croatia and Spain.

Tuchel could solve England’s right-back problem with Acheampong

Right-back is an area of concern for Tuchel ahead of England’s November’s fixtures, with Reece James currently injured and several of his other options short of regular playing time.

Djed Spence and Tino Livramento have barely featured since the World Cup, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is still struggling to secure consistent minutes at Real Madrid following his recall to the England picture.

Acheampong’s ability to perform at right-back, combined with his impressive start to the season at Chelsea, has therefore strengthened his case for consideration as Tuchel weighs up his defensive options.

Acheampong is already a regular fixture in Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 squad, but his performances at club level are strengthening the case for him to take the next step into the senior international set-up.

Coaches within the England set-up believe Acheampong is among the best prospects they have seen emerge in recent years, with his development at Chelsea attracting increasing attention.

Tuchel will have decisions to make ahead of the November fixtures, and Acheampong’s growing role under Alonso is understood to have placed him firmly in contention as the England boss assesses his defensive options.

For Chelsea, the prospect of seeing another academy graduate move into the senior England squad would represent further recognition of the talent emerging at Stamford Bridge.

Acheampong’s immediate priority will remain maintaining his impressive form and continuing to establish himself as a key member of Alonso’s side.

But with a new contract expected to be agreed this year and the possibility of an England promotion now on the table, the coming months could prove a defining period in his young career.

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