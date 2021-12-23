Chelsea already have an agreement in place to sign a top star in 2022, according to one journalist.

The Blues have fallen behind Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race after dropping points against West Ham, Everton and Wolves. But they have an opportunity to win some silverware in late February following their advancement into the Carabao Cup semis.

The 2-0 quarter-final win over Brentford saw them set up a last-four tie against London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea have already lifted the Champions League and European Super Cup under Thomas Tuchel’s guidance. As a result, they will have some confidence in winning the League Cup for the sixth time in their history.

Chelsea are supposedly monitoring a number of star players ahead of next summer. They are admirers of French midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni, who appears destined to leave Monaco in 2022.

90Min claim Chelsea are preparing to enter discussions with Monaco and the player’s agent as they look to replace Saul Niguez. The loanee will be sent back to Atletico after a troublesome spell in west London.

Tuchel’s side are also looking to bolster their defence amid uncertainty over Antonio Rudiger’s future.

Jules Kounde disappointed Chelsea transfer didn’t happen Jules Kounde is Chelsea’s primary target at centre back with Chelsea having looked at him for many years.

They are in the running to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and transfer guru Duncan Castles thinks an agreement is already in place with the 23-year-old. He said on The Transfer Window podcast (via Express): “Chelsea are continuing to pursue him.

“They have continued to make it clear they want to bring him to the Premier League and that they’re interested in doing it in January.

“Obviously the financial terms remain fine, they were accepted in the summer.”

Castles thinks Kounde is waiting to see if Chelsea will meet Sevilla’s asking price. They were some way off the £68m Sevilla want during the summer.

Chelsea backup plan emerges

If Chelsea are unable to land Kounde, then they could move for PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe.

The Sun, who cite French outlet L’Equipe, claim Tuchel is plotting a charm offensive on the star. They worked together during Tuchel’s spell at the Parc des Princes.

Kimpembe is happy in the French capital, and has even been given the armband multiple times.

But he is open to a new challenge elsewhere and sees the Premier League as a great option.

Kimpembe’s value stands at £36m on transfermarkt, although it would likely cost Chelsea far more than that to get him.

