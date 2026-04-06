Chelsea have been admirers of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde since 2021, and now reports suggest they’re set to make a strong move to lure him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues pushed hard to sign the 27-year-old from Sevilla five years ago, before Barcelona ultimately won the race for his signature by agreeing a fee of around €50million (£43.6m / $57.7m).

Kounde has since established himself as a key player for the Catalans, and the right-back has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season, notching three goals and four assists in the process.

He is a key reason for his team’s success this term, with the club currently seven points clear at the top of LaLiga.

However, according to Caught Offside, as cited by Chelsea.News, Chelsea are ready to test Barcelona’s resolve by launching a move for the 46-time capped French international this summer.

The report claims the Blues are preparing an ‘aggressive’ push to finally land Kounde, and interestingly, it’s suggested Barcelona have made him ‘available’.

Any deal would be expensive, though, and that is no surprise. Kounde is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2030, putting Barcelona in a strong negotiating position.

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Chelsea linked with Barcelona star once again

Chelsea are well-equipped in the right-back position on paper, but Liam Rosenior may well look to add another new player in that position.

Club captain Reece James is undoubtedly world-class on his day, but notoriously injury prone and is currently sidelined with yet another hamstring problem.

He could be back at the start of next month, but it’s clear that he’s a player that Chelsea can’t rely upon to play every week.

Malo Gusto has played in James’ absence, but has struggled recently and was hooked at half-time by Rosenior in the Blues’ recent Premier League defeats to Everton and Newcastle.

With this in mind, a move for Kounde could make some sense, but it all depends on high Chelsea would be willing to go with a bid, and if Barcelona would reluctantly sanction an exit, as reports suggest.

Latest Chelsea news: ‘Agreement’ for new signing / Sunderland ace wanted

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have reached an agreement on personal terms with Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco.

Given BlueCo own the French club, Chelsea would be in a very strong position to sign Barco should they launch a move, and everything suggests they will do so.

In other news, Chelsea are being linked with a £60million move for Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs as they look to bring in an upgrade on the inconsistent Robert Sanchez.

However, our sources indicate that Rosenior may look internally for a solution to the Sanchez conundrum.

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