Bayern Munich step aside to allow Chelsea to complete Barcelona deal

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso will be delighted to learn that Bayern Munich have no plans whatever to sign Jules Kounde, which means that the Blues will not face competition from the German giants to strike a deal for the Barcelona defender.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 30 that Chelsea want to sign Kounde from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that the Barcelona defender, too, is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were close to signing Kounde in 2022 before he switched to Barcelona from Sevilla.

With the defender falling behind Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order at Barcelona manager Hansi Flick this season, the French star is willing to leave.

We understand that Barcelona have told Kounde’s camp that they are ready to sell him in 2027 and could even cash in on him in January.

Xabi Alonso wants Jules Kounde at Chelsea

Bailey reported: “We understand new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso wants further cover at right-back and sees the opportunity to bring in a player of Kounde’s calibre as an appealing option.

“Chelsea are also considering the future of Malo Gusto, with Kounde potentially emerging as the man to replace his fellow France star at Stamford Bridge.

“There is therefore a potential route back to west London for Kounde, who remains keen on Chelsea having previously come close to joining the club.”

There were rumours in the German press last week that Bayern are interested in Kounde.

However, Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Bayern not planning a January move for Kounde, which is great news for Chelsea.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 best Chelsea signings in Premier League history – Drogba 3rd; Palmer creeps in

Bayern Munich NOT interested in Jules Kounde

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are considering a January transfer for Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

“FC Bayern did try to sign the defender before he made the move to La Liga.

“He’s still an interesting player for the club, but not one they’ll look to actively pursue in the winter.

“The Frenchman’s also expensive, even if Barcelona were prepared to sell him.

“Bayern Munich won’t go for him right now, particularly while they continue to have an excellent option currently available in the form of Konrad Laimer who, by the way, had an excellent game against Viking on Tuesday night.

“The Austrian won the penalty and provided the assist for Luis Diaz that put Bayern Munich in the lead.

“So, the club won’t buy a player in the range of €80m-90m [£67.6m-76.1m] in the winter.”

READ NEXT: The 10 WORST Chelsea signings in Premier League history ranked – Torres among four strikers