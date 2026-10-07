Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reaches decision on selling Jules Kounde to Chelsea

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick does not want Jules Kounde to leave, according to a Spanish journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals Chelsea’s stance on bringing the defender to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Kounde has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, with Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo ahead of him for manager Flick.

The 27-year-old France international right-back has made five appearances for Barcelona so far this season, of which only one has been a start in LaLiga.

Kounde has been on the books of Barcelona since the summer of 2022 and is under contract with the Spanish champions until 2030.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has 22,800 followers on X, Barcelona manager Flick does not want Kounde to leave, with Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso keen on signing the Frenchman.

Jesus wrote on X at 3:12pm on October 6: “Several clubs are very interested in Jules Kounde, especially in the Premier League, where Xabi Alonso is a big admirer of the player.

“However, neither Hansi Flick nor Kounde himself are considering a departure at this time.

“The Frenchman feels very comfortable at Barcelona, is aware that he’s not at his best level, and wants to regain his starting spot at all costs.

“For Flick, although he’s currently behind Eric García in the rotation, the door isn’t closed, and he’ll give him his opportunities.”

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Jules Kounde keen on Chelsea move – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea manager Alonso is indeed keen on a move for Kounde, who, too, wants to work with the former Real Madrid boss at Stamford Bridge.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 30 that Kounde could leave Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Kounde is keen on a move to Chelsea, who wanted to sign the right-back in 2022 before he joined Barcelona from Sevilla.

We understand that Barcelona have intimated to Kounde’s camp that they will look to sell him in 2027, with a potential January exit on the cards.

Bailey reported: “We understand new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso wants further cover at right-back and sees the opportunity to bring in a player of Kounde’s calibre as an appealing option.

“Chelsea are also considering the future of Malo Gusto, with Kounde potentially emerging as the man to replace his fellow France star at Stamford Bridge.

“There is therefore a potential route back to west London for Kounde, who remains keen on Chelsea having previously come close to joining the club.”

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