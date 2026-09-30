Xabi Alonso approves Chelsea move for versatile Barcelona star in January

Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs alerted to the availability of Barcelona star Jules Kounde, with the French international potentially set for a move to England as early as January, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We understand that Kounde is keen on a move to Chelsea – the club he came extremely close to joining before ultimately signing for Barcelona.

The Blues were locked in a battle with Barcelona for Kounde’s signature in 2022, only for the Catalan giants to win the race and complete a deal for the former Sevilla defender.

Since then, Kounde has established himself as one of Europe’s leading right-backs, while also proving capable of operating at centre-back.

However, his situation at Barcelona has changed under Hansi Flick in the last 12 months.

Kounde has found himself further down the pecking order, with Flick increasingly turning to Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo. The 27-year-old has started just one La Liga game this season, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding his current position in the Barcelona squad.

Sources have told us that Barcelona have also intimated to Kounde’s camp that they will look to sell the defender in 2027, with the possibility of a January departure also being discussed.

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Alonso keen to bring Kounde to Chelsea

Kounde’s situation has alerted a number of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea among those monitoring the situation closely.

Chelsea’s interest in Kounde has remained, despite missing out on him in 2022, and his versatility is understood to be a major attraction.

We understand new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso wants further cover at right-back and sees the opportunity to bring in a player of Kounde’s calibre as an appealing option.

Chelsea are also considering the future of Malo Gusto, with Kounde potentially emerging as the man to replace his fellow France star at Stamford Bridge.

There is therefore a potential route back to west London for Kounde, who remains keen on Chelsea having previously come close to joining the club.

Liverpool also interested in Barcelona star

TEAMtalk can also confirm that intermediaries have spoken to Liverpool about Kounde’s potential availability.

Liverpool have previously courted the Frenchman, although the presence of Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo at Anfield could complicate any move.

Araujo has impressed since arriving and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would pursue Kounde should he become available.

Manchester City, despite the uncertainty over what the future could hold for their squad following the club being found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, have also been spoken to, while Arsenal and Manchester United have also been informed of his potential availability.

We understand Kounde would be available in January, although any Premier League club looking to secure his services could face competition from Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants are assessing their options in defence and are ready to move on from Hiroki Ito, while the future of Kim Min-jae could also lead them to the market for a versatile defender.

There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League, but sources indicate that Kounde’s preference at this stage would be to remain in Europe.

With Premier League interest now building and Barcelona open to discussing his future, Kounde could finally be set for the move to England that came so close to happening in 2022.

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