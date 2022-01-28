Chelsea will ‘jump the gun’ to beat the competition in summer race for popular transfer position

Chelsea will “jump the gun” to beat the competition in the summer race for a popular transfer position, it’s been claimed.

The Blues, like many Premier League clubs, have been quiet in the January transfer window. There have been no signings at Stamford Bridge, but contract talks with a number of stars are rumbling on. It looks set to be a busy few months on that front.

The defensive trio of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all yet to extend past this summer.

Naturally, keeping ahold of them remains the priority. However, the reigning European champions must plan ahead for if they do lose all or some of them.

And with financial opposition at an all-time high, business in the market is only getting harder.

That’s why Telegraph journalist Matt Law believes they will move quickly to secure the signing of target Jules Kounde.

He told the London is Blue podcast: “Certainly with Kounde, I think they will try to jump the gun.

“Because I think they’ll be worried of some sort of summer auction on him with a lot of clubs potentially looking at defenders in the summer.

“They’ve got a very good relationship with Kounde’s agent and Kounde was very, very upset that the move didn’t happen last summer.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if they are trying to get some sort of agreement for Kounde before the summer, even if it’s not announced.

“They don’t have to announce it these days.”

Chelsea will be keen to avoid a repeat of last summer where negotiations with Sevilla rumbled on for weeks.

If they can come to an agreement on a fee below his £75million release clause before the next window, then that would be best for all parties.

Everton interested in Chelsea ace

Meanwhile, Everton have reportedly registered their interest in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek – but Thomas Tuchel holds the key to a deal.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Fulham before returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Tuchel soon revealed his desire to keep the 26-year-old in west London.

The Englishman, who has won 10 caps to date, recently emerged on the radar of Italian giants Juventus. The Bianconeri will need a new central midfielder if they let Arthur join Arsenal this month.

Max Allegri’s side have now been joined by Everton in the transfer race, according to the Daily Mail. They claim the manager-less Toffees have informed Chelsea of their interest in Loftus-Cheek.

