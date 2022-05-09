Sevilla resigned to losing Jules Kounde with Chelsea plotting; LaLiga outfit not in for Nicolas Pepe

Jules Kounde will almost certainly leave Sevilla this summer, with Chelsea still interested in signing the defender, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Frenchman, 23, intends to depart the club in the upcoming transfer window, and while the Blues’ switch of ownership has delayed matters, interest remains in the centre-back.

The club are yet to make a formal approach for the player this year, but movement should happen when the window is open.

Chelsea are facing a mass exodus in their backline, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both thought to be departing the club.

Both defenders are out of contract. Rudiger is expected to turn up at Real Madrid, while Christensen has been linked with Barcelona.

It means that Thomas Tuchel will be in need of new defensive recruits. For the time being though the club remain working under a strict government licence. Those restrictions prevent them from offering contracts or buying new players.

The Blues though are setting out a large kitty for the summer window. Prospective new owner Todd Boehly looks to ensure that the club remain competitive next season. And so they will go back in for Kounde.

The Premier League side had attempted to sign the centre-back last year. But their offer fell short of the asking price of £68.7m. In a deadline day conference, Sevilla sporting director Monchi said they had received a £43m bid for the player but it was not accepted.

“The only written, formal offer from Chelsea came last Wednesday, around 5pm.

“We weren’t satisfied with the offer, and it was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria.

“We haven’t spoken with Chelsea since Friday night. We all decided that it was best Jules didn’t travel to Elche. It’s normal for players to be affected by news of any kind.”

Nicolas Pepe transfer no-go

Kounde, who has been linked with Man Utd, took the late collapse of the deal badly and his form was affected. He was said to be furious at Sevilla for not accepting Chelsea’s offer.

Sevilla though could have a change of heart this summer for the player, who is under contract until 2024.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have been informed that there has been no interest from the LaLiga club in Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe’s future at Arsenal seems to be coming to an end. The club are reportedly set to sell him for a vastly-reduced fee after failing to impress Mikel Arteta.

Monchi at Sevilla though has identified him as part of their rebuild for next summer, according to Super Deporte.

“Sevilla sounded out Arsenal to acquire the services of Nicolas Pépé,” claimed the Spanish outlet.

But TEAMtalk can reveal that Sevilla have not made a move for the former Lille star, who was a £72m signing in 2019.

