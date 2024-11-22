Euro giant accelerates impressive double Chelsea swoop with ‘talks resumed’ for undervalued star

Cesare Casadei and Ben Chilwell could both be on the move

Juventus are hoping to sign both Cesare Casadei and Ben Chilwell from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Italian press state that Juventus have ‘resumed talks’ to try and sign Casadei, having made an approach for his services last season. The Serie A side have learned that Casadei is likely to be made available for transfer ahead of the January window do not want to miss such an opportunity.

The central midfielder has been cast aside by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, despite the pair having worked together at Leicester City last season.

Tuttosport provide the latest on Casadei’s situation and claim he could be on the market for a ‘bargain price’ this winter, though the exact fee has yet to emerge.

Casadei would likely welcome a return to Italy, having spent a large portion of the season sat on the bench.

The Italy U21 international has yet to feature in the Premier League at all, with his four appearances coming in the Europa Conference League and League Cup.

Casadei could be joined by fellow Chelsea outcast Chilwell in heading to Juve, too.

The Italian giants are in need of defensive reinforcements following injuries to Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer and have identified Chilwell as an ideal solution.

The left-back is ‘frustrated’ with his lack of game time at Chelsea, having been swiftly cast out by Maresca before the season began.

The most likely solution is that Chilwell joins Juve on loan for the remainder of the campaign to try and put himself in the shop window ready for the summer.

Premier League clubs such as West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Chilwell, while TEAMtalk understands Borussia Dortmund have looked at him.

Chelsea look set to take a big financial hit on both Casadei and Chilwell in the future. Casadei cost the Blues £12million plus £4m in add-ons, while Chilwell moved to Stamford Bridge in a £50m deal.

Chelsea transfers: Sancho exit rumour; new Brazilian target

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press have surprisingly claimed winger Jadon Sancho could swap Chelsea for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan from Manchester United over the summer. The deal will be made permanent as long as certain conditions are met.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are already looking for ‘more consistent’ winger options, which has seen Tottenham become ‘serious suitors’ for Sancho.

Chelsea have been credited with interest in Flamengo starlet Joao Victor, who has been labelled the ‘new Marcelo’.

Chelsea are rumoured to be battling Barcelona and the Saudis for the 17-year-old defender.

