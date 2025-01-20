Juventus are reportedly interested in a transfer for Chelsea’s Renato Veiga who could exit the club after just six months.

The 21-year-old has been a squad player this season with most of his appearances coming in the Europa Conference League and domestic cup competitions. That has translated to just one start in the Premier League.

Recent reports from Germany had confirmed that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund had ‘submitted an official offer‘ that included a loan with an option to buy. However, it seems they have fresh competition.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the latest news on X, claiming that Thiago Motta’s Juventus are officially interested in a move.

He wrote: ‘EXCL: Juventus have entered the race to sign Renato Veiga, talks have started with Chelsea.

‘Borussia Dortmund also remain in talks with Chelsea, after initial proposal sent last week. Lloyd Kelly and Renato Veiga are both in Juventus list as they want two CBs.’

A fan then quizzed him in the comments about whether it would be a loan or a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

Romano replied that it was ‘still being discussed, Juve prefer loan while Chelsea always wanted permanent’ which confirms that the London club is looking to offload the summer signing six months after his £12million arrival in July.

Chelsea star could seal early exit

Interestingly, he penned a seven-year deal which would see him remain at the club until 2031 but, despite that initial commitment, he looks set to depart Enzo Maresca’s squad.

He had been described as a ‘bargain buy‘ by the Athletic which makes his potential exit something of a surprise.

Veiga has become a utility figure featuring at left-back, midfield and centre-back across his 18 appearances in all competitions. However, his most natural position is in midfield having played the majority of his career in that role.

His time at Chelsea has elevated his profile and his career given he was given his debut for the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez in October and he has recorded three appearances in total so far.

Despite looking composed when given the chance by Maresca, Veiga does possess limited experience overall across his senior career to date having played just 39 senior matches across his time at Augsburg and FC Basel before earning a move last summer.

Allowing him to leave would be an interesting move given Chelsea only have Marc Cucurella as a natural left-back in the squad. Ben Chilwell remains contracted to the club but he looks destined for a move away having played just 45 minutes against Barrow this season.

Their only other option would be playing one of either Malo Gusto or Reece James in that position; both have featured there sporadically across the past season and a half and remain an option.

However, there is hope among Blues fans that 18-year-old academy prospect Ishe Samuels-Smith could be integrated into the squad as a back-up after impressing for the U21 side.

