Juventus are paying close attention to Chelsea as they weigh up future moves for Jorginho and another Blues-owned star, according to reports in Italy.

Transfers are currently off the table for Chelsea, in either direction. But several clubs are still keeping tabs on how their ownership situation develops, ready for when they can pounce for their players. There is a feeling that some may end up wanting to leave.

The first three names out the door should be Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. All three are out of contract at the end of the season. As things stand, the Blues cannot negotiate any new deals with them.

While Christensen and Azpilicueta could be bound for Barcelona, Rudiger has been tipped to join Juventus on a free transfer. And he is not the only Chelsea player on the radar of the Serie A side.

According to Tuttosport, which is based in Juventus’ home city of Turin, Jorginho is also of interest to the Old Lady.

Juventus remember him from his time in Serie A with Hellas Verona and then Napoli. The Brazil-born ace became a major commodity with the latter club, from whom Chelsea signed him.

He has since worked his way into a senior role among the squad. However, the prospect of returning to Italy – the country he represents at international level – could come into his mind.

Juventus are aiming to evolve their midfield in the summer. They are aiming to take Paul Pogba back on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expires.

Whenever they can take Jorginho, they could pounce too. His contract with Chelsea is due to run until the end of next season.

His market price is reportedly in the region of €45m. Obviously, Chelsea cannot take such a sum at present, but it gives an idea of the value of the player Juventus could be getting if they are successful.

His salary in England is €6.8m per season, but Juventus could cut that in half by taking advantage of Italy’s Growth Decree taxation law for athletes arriving in the country from abroad.

Juventus will have to be patient for now to see if they can take Jorginho, who was a target for them when ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was in charge and now is on their radar again.

Jorginho to be joined by second Chelsea man?

According to the report, Juventus are also monitoring the Chelsea situation with a view to taking Emerson Palmieri.

Again, he is someone they are aware of from a Serie A past. Like Jorginho, he was born in Brazil but embarked on a club career in Italy and became a member of the Azzurri national team.

Emerson represented Palermo and Roma during his days in Italy, before joining Chelsea in 2018. He had to compete with Marcos Alonso for a place and then Ben Chilwell.

As such, he went out on loan to Lyon last summer. It has allowed him to find minutes again. After Chilwell’s ACL injury, Chelsea tried to recall him, but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Still, Emerson’s future will be at their discretion after his spell with Lyon ends – and once they can make their own transfer decisions. If there is no space for him at Stamford Bridge, Juventus could take advantage.

They have been looking for a left-back for a while, because Alex Sandro is in his 30s. Emerson could become his successor if everything falls into place. But for now, that remains a topic of speculation.

