Benoit Badiashile is being linked with a move to Juventus

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly plotting a potential move for a Chelsea star currently struggling for game time in the January transfer window.

The Blues paid £35million to sign Benoit Badiashile from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in January 2023, but the Frenchman has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular under Enzo Maresca.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has featured just once in the Premier League so far this season under Maresca and has mainly found himself as an unused substitute on matchdays.

Juventus, meanwhile, are currently in the middle of a defensive crisis, with both Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal recently suffering long-term injuries.

To that end, the Turin-based outfit are looking to bolster their beleaguered defensive ranks in the new year and have added Chelsea star Badiashile to their shortlist as a potential option, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Badiashile signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea when he agreed to move to Stamford Bridge and featured 22 times under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

However, he has found himself playing second fiddle to first-choice Maresca pairing Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana so far this term as Chelsea have made a bright start to the season.

The Gazzetta report adds that Juve, who are currently managed by Thiago Motta, are open to either a loan or permanent deal for Badiashile.

Gallas never convinced by Badiashile signing

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender William Gallas has always believed that Badiashile was not a wise addition by his old club.

Gallas, who played 225 times for the Blues between 2001-06, told Prime Casino: “When I saw Benoit Badiashile at Monaco about two years ago, I knew then that he wasn’t the sort of player that would thrive in the Premier League.

“He has quality, but not at Premier League level.

“I was really surprised when Chelsea signed him and now he is suffering on the bench because he isn’t playing.

“He isn’t feeling good because he isn’t playing games but I don’t think he is good enough to be starting, this is when you have to look at the scouts and the people that make the signings at Chelsea.”

Latest Chelsea news: Blues gives thumbs up to January exit but rule out striker move

Chelsea have greenlit a January exit for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and while Manchester United and Tottenham are interested, a report claims Aston Villa are first to open talks.

Dewsbury-Hall shone with Leicester City in the Championship last season, with his 12 goals and 14 assists helping fire Enzo Maresca’s side back into the Premier League. When Maresca made the jump to Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall quickly followed to the tune of £30m.

However, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia the go-to pairing in midfield and Enzo Fernandez in reserve, Dewsbury-Hall has been limited to just 43 minutes of top flight action this term.

And despite signing for Chelsea just a few months ago, the talented midfielder could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge in the upcoming winter window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly ‘reluctant’ to let Christopher Nkunku leave the club amid links with Manchester United, who TEAMtalk are aware want the forward.

But according to Football Insider, that is not a transfer Chelsea are willing to make.

Indeed, the report states the Blues are ‘reluctant’ to let Nkunku leave amid interest from the Red Devils.