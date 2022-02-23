Havertz sends message to Lukaku amid battle for Chelsea role, handing Tuchel Liverpool dilemma

Kai Havertz has insisted that he is enjoying a wide range of attacking positions for Chelsea and offering another option to Romelu Lukaku.

The 22-year-old has had an overall fantastic impact following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. He arrived for £71million and with a big reputation after contributing directly to 77 goals in 150 Levekusen matches.

Havertz faced struggles overcoming a coronavirus infection last season. Still, he capped off the campaign with the winning goal in the Champions League final.

This term, meanwhile, he has contributed seven goals and four assists in 30 appearances in all competitions. What’s more, he has played as a centre-forward, on the left wing and in an attacking midfield role.

On Tuesday, Germany international Havertz played as Chelsea’s centre-forward. He missed two early chances against Lille in the Champions League but opened the scoring from a corner.

His impressive performance was more telling in the absence of club-record signing Lukaku. The Belgian remained on the bench after having only seven touches against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Havertz said of the Chelsea competition up front: “It is good for me.

“We have a lot of good strikers so it is also good to have a change and not make it easy for the opposition. Today it worked good and I enjoy every forward position.

“We did not play our best football. We could not get the aggressiveness of the last few weeks but we won 2-0 and that is the most important thing. Sunday is another competition and we have to focus on that now.”

Indeed, Havertz has given Blues boss Thomas Tuchel a selection decision to make ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Tuchel insisted after the last 16 first leg win over Lille that he has not ruled out Lukaku starting at Wembley.

Havertz focused on Chelsea glory

“It is crazy. We have a lot of chances to win another trophy on Sunday, it will be a tough game, we will put all our strength together and hope we win this game,” Havertz added.

“We knew that it was a difficult game, they played good football and the first half was very difficult for us. Now it is half-time and the next game we have to win as well.

“I always give my best also in the Premier League. Sometimes you have more luck, sometimes you don’t and I help where I can.”

Christian Pulisic also netted against Lille and is another option for Tuchel up front alongside Timo Werner.

Lukaku feeling the heat

Lukaku led Chelsea to Club World Cup glory recently by scoring two of the Blues’ three goals.

Overall, though, he has struggled for form since his summer return to Stamford Bridge from Inter for £97.5million.

Pundits such as Thierry Henry raised further questions about Chelsea’s decision to sign Lukaku following his no-show against Lille.

Meanwhile, Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand warned that Chelsea have a “big problem” up front due to Havertz’s emergence.