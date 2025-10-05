Chelsea have learnt Juventus’ stance on selling Kenan Yildiz after making a massive bid for the Turkey international star, according to the Italian media, as Giuseppe Rossi’s comments underline why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim are also keen on him.

Yildiz has emerged as one of the best young players in Europe, with the Turkey international establishing himself as a key figure at Juventus, drawing interest from the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal.

Playing as a second striker for Juventus this season, Yildiz has scored two goals and given four assists in seven matches in all competitions, while in the 2024/25 campaign, the 20-year-old scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 52 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal are among the clubs keen on Yildiz, who is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2024.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has already revealed Chelsea’s interest in Yildiz, adding that Juventus are keen on handing him a new and improved contract.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Chelsea have already made a bid for Yildiz, with Juventus immediately rejecting it.

TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric news outlet, has reported that ‘When Chelsea offered them (Juventus) between €65 and €68million (up to £59m / $80m) (for Yildiz), the Bianconeri rejected them flatly’.

Juventus consider Yildiz ‘a key player for the future’ and have no plans to cash in on him anytime soon, a stance backed by transfer guru Romano.

The Serie A giants ‘firmly believe’ in Yildiz’s potential for growth in the coming years.

Juventus are aiming to win Serie A this season as well as make an impact in the Champions League.

Kenan Yildiz backed to win the Ballon d’Or

It is not just Chelsea that are keen on a deal for Yildiz, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United also taking a shine to the 20-year-old.

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with the agents of Yildiz, with the same publication also revealing that Man Utd are in ‘the lead in the race’ for the Juventus star.

Chelsea remain interested in Yildiz as well, and Giuseppe Rossi and Alessandro Del Piero’s recent comments on the Turkish ace suggest why the Premier League giants want him.

Former Man Utd, Villarreal and Italy international forward Rossi has backed Yildiz to win the Ballon d’Or.

Rossi told TuttoMercatoWeb: “A super Yildiz. The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances.

“I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the good of the team, not just for the applause.

“Juventus is Yildiz plus 10 others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.”

Del Piero, a Juventus and Italy legend, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “From what I’ve seen so far, he doesn’t need advice.

“He’s a serious kid who loves to work hard and wants to become a symbol of this club and succeed.

“He’s doing it in the best possible way, in my opinion. Of course, there will be difficult moments, ups and downs, and in those times he’ll need to rely on the right people.

“I just hope he always has the right people around him, those who can tell him what he needs to hear at the right moment.”

