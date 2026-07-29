Chelsea reach decision on Kendry Paez future as TWO clubs trying to sign Ecuadorian gem

Chelsea are preparing to send Ecuadorian talent Kendry Paez out on loan once again after terminating his spell at River Plate early, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted interest from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen and Turkish side Trabzonspor as the Blues search for a suitable destination that guarantees regular first-team football.

Paez joined Chelsea from Independiente del Valle in the summer of 2025 following a pre-contract agreement signed two years earlier.

High hopes surround the creative left-footer, who had already become well known as one of South America’s brightest young talents and earned 27 senior international caps with Ecuador.

Yet his European development will take time and correct guidance. A season-long loan at sister club Strasbourg was cut short after limited impact, prompting a mid-season switch to River Plate in January 2026.

In Argentina, the youngster struggled for consistent minutes under changing management and was able to make only a handful of starts and a solitary goal.

With the loan agreement now being wound up, Chelsea intend for Paez to return to Cobham for training in early August before arranging another temporary move, preferably within Europe.

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KV Mechelen and Trabzonspor keen on signing Kendry Paez

KV Mechelen have shown firm interest in securing the services of Paez and have contacted Chelsea, viewing him as a dynamic addition capable of operating as a number 10 or on the right wing.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have placed Paez on their radar, with manager Fatih Tekke giving his blessing for a loan approach.

Both clubs could offer the platform the youngster needs to regain confidence and match sharpness.

Chelsea remain committed to Paez’s long-term development, with his contract running until 2033.

The next loan will prove crucial if the highly rated Ecuadorian is to fulfil the promise that first drew the Premier League club’s attention.

Discussions with interested parties are expected to intensify over the coming weeks.

After another loan this season, which Chelsea will hope bear good results, the plan is then to introduce him to the first team squad next season.

This is why this stage of his development is described as crucial.

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