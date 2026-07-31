Chelsea have lost out to Juventus for Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea have been informed that Kerim Alajbegovic has rejected the opportunity to join the club, with the Bosnian wonderkid deciding against a move to Stamford Bridge because he was unconvinced by BlueCo’s long-term plans for his development, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Chelsea had reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the 18-year-old, with the Blues prepared to meet the Bundesliga club’s asking price.

However, while the financial package was never an issue, Chelsea’s pathway for the player proved to be the decisive factor.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Blues made it clear to Alajbegovic and his representatives that the teenager would not immediately become part of Xabi Alonso’s first-team squad.

Instead, BlueCo’s proposal centred around another loan move, with sister club Strasbourg among the options discussed as part of a long-term development plan.

TEAMtalk understands that approach failed to convince the highly-rated Bosnian, who has always prioritised regular first-team football.

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Juventus convinced Alajbegovic

Juventus, by contrast, presented a very different vision.

The Serie A giants outlined plans for Alajbegovic to become part of Luciano Spalletti’s senior squad from the outset and made it clear they viewed him as an immediate first-team option rather than a player for future development.

That commitment has ultimately persuaded the teenager to choose Turin over west London.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Juventus have now agreed a package worth €35million (£30m), including add-ons, with Bayer Leverkusen.

While that figure is slightly below Chelsea’s offer, Leverkusen were happy to accept Juventus’ proposal after it became clear the player had made up his mind.

Chelsea remain committed to signing Europe’s brightest young talent, but Alajbegovic’s decision represents a significant setback after the Blues believed they had positioned themselves at the front of the queue.

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